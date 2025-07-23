Three Held With Arms, Ammunition In North Kashmir's Bandipora

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three terrorist associates were apprehended by security forces during a naka checking operation in the Chitti-Bandi area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Wednesday.

A top police officer said that a joint team of security forces intercepted the suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. The trio was arrested and taken into custody, reported news agency JKNS.

Further details, including their identity and affiliations, were awaited when this report was filed and a case has been registered while the investigations are underway, he said.

