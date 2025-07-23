Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers In Different Parts Of National Capital Cause Waterlogging
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, said the light to moderate rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms. It stated,“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter.”Visuals emerge from Rakab Ganj, Rao Tula Marg and others Also Read | Delhi rains cause massive traffic jams, waterlogging leaves commuters stuck Delhi weather
The weather department has predicted that Delhi's temperature will range between 36°C and 23°C over the next seven days, continuing through July 28. As per the IMD, the city can expect generally cloudy skies along with very light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week.Also Read | Heavy rains to pound capital city until July 21, IMD issues 'yellow alert' How much rainfall did Delhi receive yesterday?
According to IMD data, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM on July 22. During the same period, the Ridge area in north Delhi received 22.4 mm of rain. Other recorded amounts include 22.2 mm at Rajghat, 14.2 mm at Lodhi Road, 13.5 mm in Pusa, 11 mm in Najafgarh, 1.5 mm in Ayanagar, and 0.5 mm in Palam.
