Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers In Different Parts Of National Capital Cause Waterlogging

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi witnessed heavy showers today, July 23, leading to waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, said the light to moderate rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms. It stated,“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter.”

Delhi rains cause massive traffic jams, waterlogging leaves commuters stuck Delhi weather

The weather department has predicted that Delhi's temperature will range between 36°C and 23°C over the next seven days, continuing through July 28. As per the IMD, the city can expect generally cloudy skies along with very light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week.

How much rainfall did Delhi receive yesterday?

According to IMD data, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM on July 22. During the same period, the Ridge area in north Delhi received 22.4 mm of rain. Other recorded amounts include 22.2 mm at Rajghat, 14.2 mm at Lodhi Road, 13.5 mm in Pusa, 11 mm in Najafgarh, 1.5 mm in Ayanagar, and 0.5 mm in Palam.