Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers In Different Parts Of National Capital Cause Waterlogging

Delhi Rains: Heavy Showers In Different Parts Of National Capital Cause Waterlogging


2025-07-23 12:01:21
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi witnessed heavy showers today, July 23, leading to waterlogging in different parts of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast, said the light to moderate rain will be accompanied by thunderstorms. It stated,“Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning is likely to occur over Delhi on 22nd and 23rd July 2025, and light rain is likely thereafter.”

Visuals emerge from Rakab Ganj, Rao Tula Marg and others

Also Read | Delhi rains cause massive traffic jams, waterlogging leaves commuters stuck Delhi weather

The weather department has predicted that Delhi's temperature will range between 36°C and 23°C over the next seven days, continuing through July 28. As per the IMD, the city can expect generally cloudy skies along with very light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by occasional thunderstorms and lightning throughout the week.

Also Read | Heavy rains to pound capital city until July 21, IMD issues 'yellow alert' How much rainfall did Delhi receive yesterday?

According to IMD data, Delhi's Safdarjung weather station recorded 8.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 AM and 5:30 PM on July 22. During the same period, the Ridge area in north Delhi received 22.4 mm of rain. Other recorded amounts include 22.2 mm at Rajghat, 14.2 mm at Lodhi Road, 13.5 mm in Pusa, 11 mm in Najafgarh, 1.5 mm in Ayanagar, and 0.5 mm in Palam.

MENAFN23072025007365015876ID1109834972

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search