Dharmasthala Mass Burials Case: We Will See What We Can Do About It, Says G Parameshawara On SIT Probe

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said the government will take further steps in the Dharmasthala case after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) completes its probe and submits its report.

"On the Dharmasthala issue, as per the demand of so many people, we have constituted an SIT (Special Investigation Team). SIT will definitely investigate and submit a report to the government. Once the report is submitted to the government, we will see what we can do about it," Parameshwara told ANI.

SIT Formed to Probe Alleged Mass Graves and Assaults

The state government on Sunday issued an order to form an SIT to investigate alleged incidents of mass murder, mass rape and mass burial in Dharmasthala, a temple town in Dakshina Kannada district.

The decision followed a request from the Karnataka State Women's Commission (KSWC) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asking him to set up an SIT headed by senior police officers to investigate the matter.

In its letter, the Commission referred to a media report that quoted a person claiming that bodies had been buried secretly in the region over the past 20 years.

The government, in its order, said it was appropriate to constitute an SIT to probe cases registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at the Dharmasthala police station.

Lawyers Urged CM to Order SIT Probe Into Allegations

Earlier, on July 16, a group of lawyers met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his official residence, "Krishna", and urged him to set up an SIT to investigate the disturbing allegations. The lawyers informed the CM about the serious nature of the claims made in the media.

In a shocking development, a complaint has been filed with the Dharmasthala Police, alleging the secret disposal of several bodies in the village.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, whose identity has been kept confidential for security reasons, said he was willing to assist the investigation if legal protection is given to him and his family.

Whistleblower Seeks Legal Protection for Testimony

According to the complaint filed with the Superintendent of Police (SP), the whistleblower claimed he was forced under threat to help dispose of several bodies. He has now come forward, expressing deep remorse and offering to reveal names and burial locations, but only if he is assured of safety.

The complaint was officially registered at the offices of the SP and the Dharmasthala Police Station. A case was formally registered on July 4 under Section 211(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after obtaining court permission.

The investigation is ongoing, and further action will depend on the SIT's findings.