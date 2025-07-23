Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued For THESE Places

Heavy rainfall is lashing Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, prompting weather authorities to issue red and orange alerts for several districts. Find out which districts are affected and what alerts are in place

Weather

Telugu States Weather Updates: Heavy rains are lashing the Telugu states. Due to the rains that have been falling for the past four or five days, rivers, streams, and canals are already overflowing with flood water. Ponds and reservoirs have turned into full pots. In such a situation, the Meteorological Department is warning that there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh along with Telangana. With this, the governments of both states are suggesting that people be alert.

In the wake of heavy rains in Telangana, the Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for several districts. A red alert has been issued as there are chances of extremely heavy rains in Komrambheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, and Mancherial districts. An orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Kothagudem districts. It seems that there are chances of scattered showers in another eleven districts... Green alert has been issued for these districts.

The Meteorological Department is warning that there is a risk of flooding in the districts where very heavy rains will occur. Heavy rains are already falling in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. Heavy rains are also falling in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, and Rangareddy districts. The Meteorological Department is warning that the rains will continue in these districts. The Meteorological Department has announced that these rains will also be accompanied by gusts of wind... There is a possibility of winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour.

A rain alert has been issued for the capital city of Hyderabad. A high alert has been issued, indicating the possibility of very heavy rainfall in the city. There are chances that traffic problems will increase further in the wake of these rains... Cyberabad police are suggesting that software companies give their employees work from home.

Heavy rains are also falling in Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has warned that there are chances of a low pressure forming in the Bay of Bengal... Due to its effect, the rains will intensify further. It is raining extensively for the next three days... The Meteorological Department has warned that there will be very heavy rains in many places.

The Disaster Management Organization has warned that there is a possibility of moderate to heavy rains in some places in Alluri Sitaramaraju, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts today (Wednesday). They said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rains in other districts.