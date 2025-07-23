Tanushree Dutta Breaks Down, Alleges Harassment At Home VIDEO

In a deeply disturbing development, actress Tanushree Dutta has alleged that she has been facing persistent harassment in her own home over the past few years. In a recent emotional video posted on Instagram, she appeared visibly distressed and claimed the situation had worsened to the point where she was compelled to contact the police on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tanushree Dutta Miss India Universe (@iamtanushreeduttaofficial)

Dutta stated that she was feeling unwell and intended to visit the police station soon to file a formal complaint, as advised by the authorities. She claimed that the harassment had severely affected her health, leaving her unable to carry out daily tasks and maintain her home.

She further alleged that unknown individuals had deliberately placed maids in her residence, who then engaged in theft and other disruptive behavior. According to her, these negative experiences had forced her to avoid hiring domestic help, leaving her to manage everything on her own. She mentioned that people would sometimes even appear outside her door, though she refrained from identifying who was behind these incidents.

In her plea for assistance, Tanushree expressed desperation and urged the public and authorities to intervene before matters escalated further. Alongside the video, she posted a written message expressing exhaustion and frustration, referring to the ongoing situation as a continuation of the harassment she had faced since her #MeToo revelations in 2018. She mentioned that she had reached her limit and finally contacted the police for help.

Revisiting the 2018 'MeToo' Allegations

Tanushree Dutta was one of the first Indian actresses to speak out during the #MeToo movement. In 2018, she publicly accused veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on the set of the 2009 film Horn 'Ok' Pleassss. She stated that she had filed a complaint against him with the Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) in 2008, but no substantial action had been taken.

Additionally, Dutta had accused filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri of inappropriate conduct during the shooting of the 2005 film Chocolate, claiming he had instructed her to "remove clothes and dance" alongside co-star Irrfan Khan. According to her, both Khan and Suniel Shetty had stood up for her at the time.

Both Nana Patekar and Vivek Agnihotri had denied the allegations made by Tanushree Dutta.