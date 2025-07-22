403
50-Day Countdown To The 2025 CIFTIS Starts
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from September 10 to 14 at Shougang Park in Beijing, with a 50-day countdown starting today. As a key global platform for exchange and cooperation in the field of trade in services, the upcoming CIFTIS will continue to deepen international collaboration, gather global insights, and showcase the latest achievements and emerging trends in the sector -- injecting fresh momentum into the recovery and growth of the world economy.
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.
Source: CIFTISCONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558
