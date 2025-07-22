Xin Weisheng And Nandani Medical Laboratories Collaborate To Advance Intelligent Pharma Quality In India

Strategic collaboration reflects shared commitment to global pharmaceutical excellence and advanced automation.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Strategic collaboration reflects shared commitment to global pharmaceutical excellence and advanced automation.. AI-powered systems improve detection efficiency by 70% at speeds of 400–600 bpm for ampoules and vials. Xin Weisheng reinforces global leadership in intelligent pharma solutions. Nandani Medical Laboratories strengthens quality assurance with advanced inspection technologyShanghai-based pharmaceutical machinery innovator Xin Weisheng is contributing to India's growing pharmaceutical quality standards through its AI-enabled visual inspection systems.These systems bring accuracy, speed, and consistency to manufacturers seeking to meet evolving global regulatory benchmarks.With clients across 40+ countries, Xin Weisheng's global footprint is further solidified through its enduring partnership with India-based Nandani Medical Laboratories-a WHO-GMP, ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturer of ampoules, liquid vials, and dry powder injections specialising in human and veterinary injectable formulations.The company serves both domestic and global markets with an unwavering focus on quality and compliance. Since 2019, Nandani has successfully implemented Xin Weisheng's automated inspection solutions, resulting in significant operational efficiencies and more reliable in-line quality control.The AI-enabled machines operate at high speeds of 400–600 bottles per minute, and are capable of detecting a broad spectrum of defects without the need for manual pre-programming. The result: a 70% improvement in detection efficiency versus traditional visual inspection, allowing Nandani to boost throughput while minimising quality risks.Yuting Shao, Director at Xin Weisheng, said:“India is a vital part of the global pharmaceutical supply chain, and our collaboration with Nandani Medical Laboratories demonstrates our joint pursuit of innovation and quality. Nandani's proactive adoption of automation places it among India's most quality-conscious manufacturers.”By integrating Xin Weisheng's AI inspection line, Nandani has strengthened its scalable quality control infrastructure, aligning with its vision of delivering internationally trusted pharmaceutical products.Dr. Anil Kharia, Director at Nandani Medical Laboratories, said:“Our collaboration with Xin Weisheng has allowed us to integrate cutting-edge automation into our production lines without compromising agility or reliability. This has been key in ensuring batch consistency and regulatory confidence as we expand our global reach.”Xin Weisheng continues to invest in AI, machine learning, and automation technologies that empower pharmaceutical companies to stay ahead of evolving global quality standards.With installations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, the company remains a preferred technology partner for pharmaceutical manufacturers focused on intelligent inspection and aseptic processing.

