Sharjah Women, Baby Deaths Spark Urgent Call For Mental Health Support, Abuse Awareness

In the wake of recent tragic deaths in Sharjah , experts and social workers are calling for urgent awareness about the emotional impact of domestic violence and the critical need for timely mental health support.

The first involved a young Indian mother and her infant daughte , in a case authorities are investigating as a possible suicide linked to prolonged abuse. Just nine days later, 30-year-old Indian woman Athulya Shekhar was found dead in her apartment near Rolla Park.

These incidents have prompted difficult but necessary conversations about the hidden struggles many women endure in silence, often without access to support or even the awareness that help exists.

Abdullah Kamampalam, a social worker based in Sharjah, said this case is a painful reminder of how silent suffering can have unimaginable consequences.“We are urging people to reach out to a trusted friend, relative, or professional before it's too late. If someone is facing any form of abuse, they must know they are not alone and support is available,” he said.

Hidden toll of abuse

Khaleej Times spoke to mental health experts who highlighted how domestic abuse, especially when prolonged, can deeply affect victims' psychological wellbeing. When victims are isolated from their support system - whether due to geographic distance from family or social stigma - the impact can be devastating.

“Prolonged domestic abuse can lead to major depression and feelings of helplessness,” said Dr Bino Mary Chacko, specialist psychiatrist at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.“It reduces a woman's self-worth, heightens her suicide risk, and often leads to learned helplessness, a psychological state where the victim feels unable to escape or seek help.”

For women living abroad, the burden is often heavier. Carolyn Yaffe, a counsellor and cognitive behaviour therapist at Medcare Camali Clinic, said being far from family or familiar support networks can compound the emotional distress.“Over time, victims may suffer from anxiety, PTSD, and a gradual erosion of their self-esteem,” she said.

Impact on children

When children are involved, the emotional burden for the parent becomes heavier and the consequences extend to the next generation.

“Witnessing abuse can cause depression and anxiety in children, and sometimes even lead to personality disorders in the future,” said Dr Chacko.“Parents are often torn between protecting their child and fearing the legal or emotional consequences of leaving.”

Experts said that many victims fear custody battles, social stigma, or legal complications.“They feel trapped, but every small step toward safety can make a profound difference for both parent and child,” said Yaffe.

Why victims hesitate to speak up

One of the most pressing questions that arises from such cases is: why do victims stay silent? Cultural pressure, fear of judgment, and deep-rooted social norms often discourage survivors from speaking out.

“Shame, fear of not being believed, or worries about losing their children often silence women,” said Dr Chacko.“Even parents may advise their daughters to stay and compromise for the sake of the family.”

“Silence doesn't mean acceptance - it often means survival,” added Yaffe.“Victims have often been manipulated into believing they are overreacting. It's important for communities to build safe, nonjudgmental spaces where people feel supported to speak up.”

Recognising the signs

Both experts highlighted the role of friends, colleagues, and neighbours in identifying early warning signs.“Changes in mood, talk of hopelessness, poor performance at work, or sudden social withdrawal can all be red flags,” said Dr Chacko.“Pay attention and intervene gently.”

Yaffe suggested a simple yet powerful approach:“A message like 'You don't seem like yourself. I am here if you ever want to talk' can open a door. Don't push. Just be there consistently.”

Social worker Kamampalam also stressed the importance of normalising conversations around abuse and mental health.“We should encourage victims to seek professional help, whether through counsellors or hotlines. Early support can save lives.”

Message for silent sufferers

Leaving a heartfelt message for those in similar situations, Yaffe said:“To anyone who is silently suffering, you are not alone. Your pain is real, and there is a way forward, even if it feels invisible right now. Every step matters. Healing is possible. Freedom is possible. And you deserve to feel safe and respected.”

“Recognise the warning signs. Speak up early. And remember, help is out there,” added Yaffe.

Meanwhile, Kamampalam urged residents to speak to a trusted professional or contact local support centres.“There are many support groups and hospitals offers counselling services and it is confidential as well."