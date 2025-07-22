QABA Board Member Visits Egypt To Support Behavioral Health Training And Certification Standards

The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board® (QABA Board) continues expanding its reach across the MENA region with a recent visit to Egypt aimed at strengthening local capacity for ABA education, training, and certification.

QABA Board collaborates with Egyptian universities to expand access to practical ABA courses professionals need to gain respected, international certification.

- Dr. AlmutairiTX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Qualified Applied Behavior Analysis Credentialing Board(QABA Board) continues expanding its reach across the MENA region with a recent visit to Egypt aimed at strengthening local capacity for ABA education, training, and certification.Led by Dr. Mohammad Almutairi, QABA Board Member, and Dr. Al Azzam, the delegation visited Cairo University, Misr University for Science & Technology, and Zagazig University. The focus of each meeting was to align local programs with international standards and provide students with access to certified ABA courses in Egypt , supervised fieldwork, and credentialing pathways.At Cairo University's Faculty of Specific Education, Dr. Almutairi met with Dean Prof. Dr. Eman Hareedy and Department Head Dr. Ayman Salem to explore how QABA's three-tiered credential model-ABAT, QASP-S, and QBA-could support local program development and expand access to ABA certification in Egypt .At Misr University for Science & Technology, Prof. Dr. Sherif Shahin welcomed QABA representatives for discussions about partnership models that would help train more practitioners equipped to meet national and regional needs.At Zagazig University, collaboration ideas were exchanged with Prof. Dr. Ehab El-Beblawy, Prof. Dr. Hossam Awad, and Dr. Du'aa Alkhattab. Mr. Ahmad Samir, a QABA Arab Team member, joined Dr. Almutairi in emphasizing the importance of international certification pathways and hands-on training for preparing graduates to provide ethical ABA services.“This trip demonstrates what's possible when universities and QABA work together,” said Dr. Almutairi.“Building strong local partnerships is the best way to expand high-quality training and certification options for future behavior analysis professionals in Egypt and beyond.”QABA credentials are already supporting professionals across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and other regions. By offering live-proctored exams, multilingual options, and culturally relevant supervision, QABA ensures ABA professionals have access to certification aligned with international best practices.About QABA BoardThe QABA Boardoffers ANSI-accredited applied behavior analysis certification for professionals across career levels, supporting ethical, evidence-based practice globally.

Karen Dubon

QABA Board

(877) 220-1839

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

QABA Board Member Visits Egypt to Support Behavioral Health Training and Certification Standards News Provided By Dabaran July 22, 2025, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Education , Human Rights , International Organizations , World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Author Contact