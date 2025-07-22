25 Top Judges Including CJI, Five Chief Justices Of Hcs To Attend Conference In Kashmir On July 26

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, July 23 (IANS) Twenty-five top judges of the country, including Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B.R. Gavai, six judges of the Supreme Court and five Chief Justices of various High Courts will attend a two-day North Zone Regional Conference in Srinagar on July 26 and 27.

The Conference is being organised by National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) in collaboration with the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

This will be Justice B.R. Gavai's first visit to the union territory after taking over as the CJI. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is also expected to attend the conference.

Six other Supreme Court Judges, who will be attending the Conference, include Justice Surya Kant, Executive Chairman, NALSA; Justice Vikram Nath, Chairperson SCLSC; Justice P.S. Narasimha; Justice Rajesh Bindal; Justice Pankaj Mithal; and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh.

Justice, Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, Chief Justice, Delhi High Court; Justice Sheel Nagu, Chief Justice, Punjab & Haryana High Court; Justice, Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh high court; Justice Arun Bhansali, Chief Justice of UP high court; and Justice, Guhanathan Narendar, Chief Justice of of Uttarakhand will attend the conference.

Other senior Judges scheduled to attend the North Zone Regional Conference are Executive Chairperson SLSA Delhi; Executive Chairperson SLSA Chandigarh; Executive Chairperson SLSA Punjab; Executive Chairperson SLSA Himachal Pradesh; Executive Chairperson SLSA Uttarakhand; Chairperson HCLSC Punjab and Haryana; Chairperson HCLSC Himachal Pradesh; Chairperson HCLSC Uttar Pradesh (Allahabad bench); Chairperson HCLSC Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow bench); and Chairperson HCLSC Uttarakhand.

Chief Justice of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Justice Arun Palli and other Judges of the High Court will attend the conference.

Officials said that necessary security and other arrangements have been put in place.

Some of the Conference highlights included an inaugural session at the SKICC, followed by a mega legal awareness camp for the tribals at the Juvenile Home, Harwan, Srinagar, with stalls by 12 different departments.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri has been designated as the overall Nodal Officer to finalise arrangements in coordination with other line departments.

Overall coordination for the event will be managed by Registrar General High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, M.K. Sharma, who is also the Principal Secretary to Chief Justice of High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Various sub-committees have been formed to ensure seamless execution, covering aspects like liaison with the government, finance, coordination with the judges, reception, transport, accommodation, venue arrangements, catering, cultural events, stationery, mementoes, correspondence, IT/communication and media, etc.