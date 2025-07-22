CUHK Faculty Of Engineering: Advancing Innovation Through Research Excellence And Global Collaboration
Research Impact and Innovation
The Faculty's commitment to innovation is demonstrated through nine impactful research projects awarded funding in the first two rounds of Hong Kong Government's Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+ Scheme). The projects cover a diverse range of innovative areas from advanced engineering, biomedical to materials science, demonstrating a high level of technology which enables the translation of research outcomes into product developments:
-
Accessible Surgical Robotic System led by Prof. Samuel AU, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
Development of Personalised Advanced Therapeutic Products (ATPs) – Engineered Osteochondral Tissue (eOCT) for cartilage regeneration therapy led by Prof. Barbara CHAN, School of Biomedical Sciences and Department of Biomedical Engineering
Evolving Interventional Endoscopy – An Endoluminal Robotic Platform for Early-Stage Cancer Resection and Defect Closure led by Prof. Ka-wai KWOK, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
3D Vision-Driven Robots led by Prof. Yun-hui LIU, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
Low-Cost and Intrinsically-Safe Polysulfide Redox Flow Batteries for Long-Duration Energy Storage led by Prof. Yi-chun LU, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
Silicon Photonic Integrated Circuits for Sensing and Optical Interconnects led by Prof. Hon-ki TSANG, Department of Electronic Engineering
Intelligent Laser Sensing System for the Energy Industry led by Prof. Wei REN, Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering
Network Coding for Next Generation Networks led by Prof. Raymond YEUNG, Department of Information Engineering
Intelligent Wearable Sensing Technologies for Eldercare and Prevention of Cardiovascular Diseases led by Prof. Ni ZHAO, Department of Electronic Engineering
Nine research project teams led by CUHK Faculty of Engineering Professors received funding support in the first two rounds of RAISe+ Scheme, including: Left Photo – Prof. Barbara CHAN (1st left), Prof. Ni ZHAO (2nd left), Prof. Raymond YEUNG (3rd left), Prof. Hon-ki TSANG (3rd right), Prof. Yun-hui LIU (2nd right), and Prof. Samuel AU (1st right); Right Photo – Prof. Ka-wai KWOK (1st left), Prof. Yi-chun LU (2nd right), and Prof. Wei REN (1st right)
In addition, the Faculty's researchers have also established multiple start-ups and spin-off companies based on their research findings. At present, the Faculty has successfully seeded two unicorns-SenseTime and Cornerstone Robotics-both of which are valued over US$1 billion.
Fostering Future Innovation
The Faculty of Engineering at CUHK provides one of the world's premier research environments with access to over 80 specialised laboratories. With a strong emphasis on interdisciplinary learning, the Faculty encourages students to explore a diverse range of subjects in their studies and research, equipping them with both a solid foundation and the flexibility needed for their future career development. The Faculty's nurturing environment is exemplified by students like Aiana BAEKOVA, a Kyrgyz Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS) recipient in Biomedical Engineering.“The department's interdisciplinary nature and strong connections with other departments allow students to engage in cutting-edge research while examining their scientific work from various perspectives,” shares Aiana.
With the support from CUHK's leading supervisors and research facilities, Aiana's research investigates the use of nanomedicine in tissue engineering to enhance healthcare solutions
Consistently ranked among the top 100 engineering schools globally, the CUHK Faculty of Engineering remains committed to offering an inspiring environment that empowers future engineering leaders to pursue knowledge and drive innovations at the frontier of modern technology. For more information about the postgraduate programmes available at CUHK's Faculty of Engineering, visit: .
