Tunisia Increases Fish Product Imports
Tunisia's fish exports totaled 11,400 tons in May, generating revenue of TMND 267.3 million (USD 91.7 million). There was a decrease of 19.7% in volume and 21.2% in value compared to the same month in 2024. One factor that weighed on performance was a 2% drop in export prices.
The sector's top exports from Tunisia in May were fish, totaling 5,200 tons, followed by canned and semi-preserved products with 2,900 tons, and crustaceans with 2,700 tons. The main buyers of Tunisia's fishery products were Italy, accounting for 31% of the total, Spain in second place with 14%, and Libya with 12%.
Meanwhile, fishery product imports increased by 33.9%, reaching 207.4 million dinars (USD 71.2 million) in May. The imported volume also rose by 35.5%, totaling 31,700 tons. According to ONAGRI, sector imports are mainly intended for industrial processing (76.9%), followed by supply to the Tunisian market (22.7%), and then fattening (0.4%).
The news was published by state news agency TAP .
