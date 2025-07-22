Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ozzy Osbourne Welcomed By The President Of Panama April 19 2011 At The Heron Presidential Palace

2025-07-22 11:07:18
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Ozzy visited his Excellence, President of the Republic of Panama, Ricardo Martinelli, at the Heron Presidential Palace the afternoon previous to his concert at Figali Convention Center in Amador, Panama.

Ozzy Passes Away July 22, 2025 (age 76 years), Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom



John Michael“Ozzy” Osbourne was an English singer, songwriter and media personality. He rose to prominence during the 1970s as the lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Black Sabbath, during which period he adopted the nickname“Prince of Darkness”. Ozzy died after suffering from Parkinson's disease and other addiction disorders.

Born: December 3, 1948, Marston Green, United Kingdom

Died: July 22, 2025 (age 76 years), Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom

Music groups: Black Sabbath, The Ozzy Osbourne Band (Since 1979)

Children: Kelly Osbourne, Aimee Osbourne, Jack Osbourne, Jessica Starshine Osbourne, Elliot Kingsley, Louis Osbourne

Spouse: Sharon Osbourne (married 1982–2025), Thelma Riley (married 1971–1982)



