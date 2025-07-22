BNB Wave Analysis 22 July 2025

BNB: ⬆️ Buy

– BNB rising inside sharp impulse wave C

– Likely to rise to resistance level 792.00

BNB cryptocurrency continues to rise inside the sharp upward impulse wave C, which previously broke through the 3 strong resistance levels 693.00, 720.00 and 740.00.

The breakout of the resistance level 720.00 coincided with the breakout of the daily up channel from June – which accelerated the active impulse wave C.

Given the strong daily uptrend, BNB cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 792.00 (former multi-month high from last December).