Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BNB Wave Analysis 22 July 2025


2025-07-22 11:05:27
(MENAFN- FxPro)

BNB: ⬆️ Buy

– BNB rising inside sharp impulse wave C

– Likely to rise to resistance level 792.00

BNB cryptocurrency continues to rise inside the sharp upward impulse wave C, which previously broke through the 3 strong resistance levels 693.00, 720.00 and 740.00.

The breakout of the resistance level 720.00 coincided with the breakout of the daily up channel from June – which accelerated the active impulse wave C.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_2_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strong daily uptrend, BNB cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 792.00 (former multi-month high from last December).

MENAFN22072025000156011031ID1109834777

