Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bitcoin Wave Analysis 22 July 2025


2025-07-22 11:05:27
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Bitcoin: ⬆️ Buy

– Bitcoin reversed from support level 116065.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 122775.00

Bitcoin cryptocurrency recently reversed up from the key support level 116065.00, which also stopped the earlier minor correction 2 at the start of June.

The support level 116065.00 was further strengthened by the support trendline of the daily up channel from June and the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from July.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the strong daily uptrend, Bitcoin cryptocurrency can be expected to rise further to the next resistance level 122775.00 (which stopped the previous impulse wave 1).

MENAFN22072025000156011031ID1109834776

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search