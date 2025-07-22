Race Wave Analysis 22 July 2025

Race: ⬇️ Sell

– Race reversed from long-term resistance level 505.00

– Likely to fall to support level 480.00

Race recently reversed down from the strong long-term resistance level 505.00, which has been reversing the price from the start of 2025, as can be seen below.

The resistance level 505.00 was strengthened by the upper daily and weekly Bollinger Bands.

Given the strength of the resistance level 505.00 and the overbought weekly Stochastic, Race can be expected to fall to the next support level 480.00.