Silver Wave Analysis 22 July 2025


2025-07-22 11:05:23
Silver: ⬆️ Buy

– Silver broke resistance level 39.00

– Likely to rise to resistance level 40.00

Silver recently broke the resistance level 39.00, which stopped the previous impulse wave i earlier this month, as can be seen from the daily Silver chart below.

The breakout of the resistance level 39.00 should accelerate the active impulse waves 5 and (C).

Given the clear daily uptrend, Silver can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 40.00, target price for the completion of the active impulse wave iii.

