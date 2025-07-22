Jollibee Group Evolves Its Corporate Brand To Help Power Global Growth

Corporate Brand Evolution. Fresh from introducing the new corporate brand to employees worldwide, Jollibee Group Global President & CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong (left, standing) brought the story behind the evolution to life for more than 270 global and local suppliers-highlighting how the brand reflects the company's bold ambitions and purpose-driven growth.

JoyMark. Tanmantiong highlights JoyMark, the icon in the company's new logo that symbolizes momentum, movement, and unity. It is tilted at 8 degrees as a subtle tribute to Jollibee Group's incorporation year, 1978.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 July 2025 -TheJollibee Group , one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, has officially launched its evolved corporate brand, marking a major milestone in aligning the company's global growth strategy with its long-standing values and vision.More than a visual update, the new corporate brand embodies the company's purpose of spreading joy through superior taste and underscores its evolution into a modern, purpose-driven global enterprise. The updated identity brings greater consistency across the company's diverse portfolio of 19 brands.At our core, we are here for one reason-spreading joy through superior taste. This purpose drives our innovation, defines our customer promise, and fuels our momentum," said Jollibee Group Global President and CEO Ernesto Tanmantiong. "Superior taste is not just what we serve-it's the reason our brands resonate across cultures and markets."While its legal entity name remains to be Jollibee Foods Corporation (PSE: JFC), Jollibee Group will now be the official corporate name. This brand evolution also includes a reimagined visual identity, updated brand architecture, and a unified naming convention.This initiative is designed to support the company's business, attracting new franchise partners and investors, enhancing connections with talents, and reinforcing the Jollibee Group's credibility as a trusted, values-driven partner."Our purpose is more than an internal compass-it's our strategic advantage," Tanmantiong added. "It unites our people, inspires brand loyalty, and strengthens our connections with communities around the world."The enhanced corporate brand was first introduced to employees and key partners during the company's internal launch, supplier summit, and annual stockholders' meeting. It is now being rolled out externally across global business media platforms and corporate channels."As we scale globally, we're not only expanding our reach-we're shaping a company known not just for business success, but for the joy and quality we bring to people's lives," Tanmantiong said. "This refreshed identity is a powerful expression of who we are and where we're headed."With its reimagined corporate brand, the Jollibee Group reinforces its position as a dynamic, forward-looking company poised for sustained growth and global leadership.