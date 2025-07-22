Cryptonewsbreaks Quant Strats 2025 To Explore Tech-Driven Investing In Real-Time Markets

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Quant Strats Europe 2025 , returning to London on Oct. 14–15, will unite over 600 leading professionals from quantitative finance to reflect on a volatile year in global markets and explore the future of data-driven investing. With speakers from firms like BlackRock, Man Group, Millenium Global, and Deutsche Bank, the two-day event will spotlight AI integration, data science advancements, LLMs, NLP, and evolving risk frameworks. The event will feature case studies, academic insights, and deep dives into portfolio construction and operational efficiency. Set against a backdrop of market uncertainty and rapid tech transformation, the event aims to provide critical insight and foster collaboration among the industry's top minds.

Quant Strats is the leading event platform for the global quantitative investment community. Bringing together portfolio managers, data scientists, and financial engineers, Quant Strats showcases the latest in systematic strategies, research, and technology shaping modern finance. From high-level keynotes to hands-on masterclasses, Quant Strats events provide actionable insights and unmatched networking for professionals driving the future of quant.

