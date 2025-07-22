Famine Deepens In Gaza Amid Mounting Global Condemnation Of Israeli Aggression - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that hospitals in the besieged territory had received 77 bodies and 376 wounded individuals in the past 24 hours, including victims pulled from beneath the rubble.

The ministry warned that more bodies remain trapped under debris as rescue teams struggle to reach them. Since the collapse of the ceasefire agreement on 18 March, the death toll has climbed to 8,268, with 30,470 injured. Overall, since the war began on 7 October 2023, more than 59,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 142,000 wounded.

The humanitarian situation is worsening rapidly. Fifteen new deaths from famine were recorded in the past 24 hours, including four children, bringing the total number of deaths due to hunger and malnutrition to 101-80 of them children. The Health Ministry warned the crisis is escalating amid a total blockade and severe restrictions on fuel and aid entry, forcing several hospitals and medical centres to close. The entire healthcare sector, officials said, could collapse within 48 hours.

A spokesperson for Gaza Municipality reported that average daily water consumption per person has dropped to just 5 litres-well below the international minimum standard of 120 litres-while local wells currently supply less than 12% of residents' basic needs. Medical sources added that doctors and nurses are collapsing from hunger and exhaustion. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini described conditions in Gaza as“hell on earth.”

On the military front, Israeli forces continued strikes across Gaza, including in Deir al-Balah in the central Strip, where Palestinian resistance fighters launched counterattacks. The al-Qassam Brigades claimed to have struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided Yassin 105 rocket. Since Tuesday morning alone, 63 Palestinians have been killed, including 26 people waiting at aid distribution points.

International outrage over Israel's actions and the use of starvation as a weapon has intensified. EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas condemned the killing of civilians at aid sites as“indefensible” and demanded Israel halt such attacks immediately. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called for foreign journalists to be granted access to Gaza to document the unfolding disaster. Meanwhile, Finland and nearly 30 other countries jointly called for an immediate, unconditional and lasting ceasefire.

Speaking in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan described the war in Gaza as“a genocide worse than the Nazis,” and urged the world to“unite on the front of humanity.” He accused those who remain silent of being“partners in Israel's crimes” and vowed to keep the plight of Palestinians on the international agenda.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed“horror and disgust” at the images emerging from Gaza, warning that the UK could impose further sanctions on Israel if it refuses to agree to a ceasefire. Lammy stressed that“all options are on the table,” describing the devastation as“appalling and unacceptable.”

After visiting Gaza, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa called the humanitarian situation“morally unacceptable,” describing how residents queue for hours under the sun for the chance of a single meal. He affirmed that the Church and Christian community“will never abandon them.”

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen reiterated her country's demand for an immediate ceasefire, while Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares urged the swift opening of humanitarian corridors, accusing Israel of deliberately blocking aid-a policy he called“shameful.” Spain, Albares added, has already suspended arms exports to Israel and refused docking rights to its military vessels.

Now in its 655th day, the war continues to devastate Gaza. Hamas announced ongoing discussions with mediators and Palestinian factions over proposals aimed at ending the offensive and securing Palestinian rights.