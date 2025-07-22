403
From Tradition To Global Market: How Gulf's Intangible Heritage Becomes An Economic Asset
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) During the historic official visit of US President Donald Trump to the Gulf region, observers witnessed more than just a political or economic agenda. Each host country proudly and deliberately showcased its deeply rooted cultural traditions as a form of diplomacy and soft power. From traditional majlis and Bedouin-style banquets to displays of art, attire, and hospitality, Arab customs served not only as gestures of welcome, but also as strategic statements. These moments made clear that the Gulf's intangible heritage is no longer confined to the past - it has become a resource with real political, social, and economic weight.
As the region moves through a period of accelerated economic transformation, Gulf countries are increasingly viewing their cultural heritage not just as an identity marker, but as a strategic asset. Intangible elements such as falconry, Nabati poetry, Khaliji music, and traditional craftsmanship are being revalued and repositioned in the global marketplace as part of a growing creative economy.
For centuries, these cultural expressions have formed the soul of Gulf society. Today, their transmission and preservation are intertwined with sustainable business models that generate employment and elevate the region's global image.
Falconry, for instance - recognised by Unesco as Intangible Cultural Heritage - has evolved from an ancient Bedouin practice into a modern industry. In countries like Qatar and the UAE, falconry is now integrated into international fairs, luxury tourism circuits, and export markets. The breeding, training, and trade of elite falcons is a multimillion-dollar enterprise, supported by specialised veterinary clinics, high-tech equipment, and prestigious international competitions.
Nabati poetry, a Bedouin poetic form with pre-Islamic roots, continues to carry deep cultural significance while also generating revenue. Popular programmes like Million's Poet in Abu Dhabi have brought this oral tradition to the mainstream, attracting major sponsorships, massive regional audiences, and a renewed interest among younger generations.
Khaliji music, with its distinctive rhythms and lyrics that blend nostalgia and modernity, has moved from family majlis to digital platforms. Gulf musicians are gaining visibility on international stages, collaborating with global artists, and participating in cultural events that position the region as an emerging creative hub.
Meanwhile, traditional crafts - from Arabic perfumes to handwoven carpets and baskets - have found new paths to commercialisation through cultural tourism and e-commerce. Initiatives such as Made in Qatar and the lively markets of Souq Waqif in Doha ensure these artisanal skills remain alive while providing income for local artisans and digital sellers alike.
This cultural revitalisation is no accident. It is supported by national strategies such as Qatar National Vision 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030, both of which recognise culture as a key component in diversifying beyond hydrocarbon-based economies. In this context, culture is not merely preserved - it is leveraged as a dynamic force for economic growth, social cohesion, and global positioning.
In a world that increasingly seeks authenticity and connection to roots, the Gulf proves that its traditions are not relics of the past, but powerful tools for building a sustainable future.
