Mondelēz 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Waste

Mondelēz 2024 Snacking Made Right Report: Waste
|
2024
|
2023
|
2018
|Total waste generated in internal manufacturing sites (metric tonnes) (1)
|319,000
|332,000
|383,000
|Total food waste generated in internal manufacturing sites (metric tonnes) (1)
|196,000
|207,000
|278,000
|Food waste reduction in Internal manufacturing sites (vs. 2018) (%) (1)
|(30) %
|(26)%
|
___
|Food waste reduction from distribution (vs. 2018) (%) (2)
|(47) %
|(69)%
|
___
(1) Reported information includes all divestitures to date and the following acquisitions (which were not included in previous years): Chipita, Clif bar, Give & Go, Gourmet Foods, Ricolino and Tate's Bake Shop except for Evirth (subject to future data integration). We have recalculated our base year 2018 (where applicable) and most recent years 2023 and 2024 for year-over-year comparison. Reported information is verified by an independent third-party and available in our ESG Reporting & Disclosure Reporting Archive.
(2) 2024 actuals includes all acquisitions except North America Ventures, Give & Go and Evirth. The baseline year (2018) has not yet been restated to match such recent acquisitions. We aim to complete re-baselining in 2025. Reported information includes estimation of volume based on cost to ton conversion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
CommentsNo comment