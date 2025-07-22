Secretary Rubio's Call With Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani about the recent attacks on energy infrastructure, including those operated by U.S. companies, and stressed the importance of the Iraqi government holding the perpetrators accountable and preventing future attacks. The Secretary noted the importance of paying Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR) salaries consistently and resuming oil exports via the Iraq-Türkiye Pipeline. The Secretary also reiterated serious U.S. concerns with the Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) bill currently pending in the Council of Representatives (COR), emphasizing that any such legislation would institutionalize Iranian influence and armed terrorist groups undermining Iraq’s sovereignty.
