TN Govt To Renovate Historic Ponneri Lake, Push Tourism
The announcement is part of the state's efforts to commemorate the 1,000th anniversary of Chola emperor Rajendra Chola's legendary maritime expedition.
In addition to the lake's restoration, the government has sanctioned Rs 7.25 crore for tourism infrastructure development around the site, with the aim of promoting Ponneri Lake as a key cultural and historical destination.
The works will include desilting, strengthening of embankments, improved water management, and the creation of tourist-friendly amenities such as walkways, lighting, and interpretation centres.
An official media release said these initiatives are part of a series of measures being taken to honour the legacy of Rajendra Chola, who extended the Chola empire's influence across Southeast Asian nations such as Kadaram (present-day Kedah in Malaysia).
The announcement comes on the eve of the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival, which will be celebrated to mark the emperor's contributions.
The lake, believed to have been constructed during Rajendra Chola's reign, stands as a symbol of his commitment to water management and temple-centred urban planning.
The restoration aims not only to preserve a significant heritage site but also to revive the cultural pride associated with Tamil Nadu's illustrious past.
As part of the broader commemoration, the state government is also establishing a new museum dedicated to Rajendra Chola on a 10-acre site in Ariyalur, at a cost of Rs 22.1 crore.
The museum will showcase the emperor's achievements through artefacts, historical records, and interactive exhibits.
With these initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government aims to celebrate the Chola dynasty's rich legacy while boosting cultural tourism in the state.
The focus on Rajendra Chola's 1,000th anniversary is seen as a significant step in reconnecting people with the state's glorious history and architectural heritage.
