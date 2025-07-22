IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall: ORANGE ALERT In Mumbai, Pune Flash Flood Warning In Jammu
The IMD has issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in the following districts for 23 July
Mumbai Suburban, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Buldhana, Akola, Raigad, and Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur.
The IMD has also issued orange alert for very heavy rainfall in North and South Goa.Also Read | Mumbai Rain Highlights: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging, disrupt traffic Mumbai, Maharashtra Weather Update23 July
Moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at most places in the districts of North Konkan. Light to Moderate rain or Thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in districts of Marathwada. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of Madhya Maharashtra.24 July
Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa. Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Marathwada.Also Read | IMD issues Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, Goa on 22 July 25 July
Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Konkan-Goa. Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at most places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.26 July
Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in the districts of South Konkan-Goa. Moderate to heavy rainfall very likely to occur at most places in districts of North Konkan. Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. Light to Moderate rainfall very likely to occur at many places in districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Moderate rain or thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Marathwada.Also Read | IMD issues very heavy rainfall warning for THESE states over next six days Delhi Weather Update23 July
IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky in Delhi. Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorms/lightning. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 31 to 33°C and 23 to 25°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 2 to 4°C and the maximum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C.24 July
Partly cloudy sky along with very light rain has been predicted for Delhi. The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 34 to 36°C and 24 to 26°C respectively. The minimum temperature will be below normal up to 1 to 2°C and the maximum temperature will be above normal up to 1 to 2°C.Low Pressure to Bring Heavy Rain in South Bengal
The IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rain in parts of south Bengal from July 24 to 28 owing to a possible formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over north Bay of Bengal by Wednesday and under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the same region in the subsequent two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.Also Read | Delhi Weather: Heavy rain lashes national capital, waterlogging reported
The IMD very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia districts on July 24 and 25.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are very likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 26 owing to the weather system, it added.IMD ISSUES ORANGE ALERT FOR 23 July
Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Mancherial, J Bhupalpally, Bijapur, Mulugu, Kothagudem, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Jaintia Hills, Muzzafaraabad, Leh, Bandipora, Kupwara, Baeamulla, Poonch, Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kathua, Udhamopur, Samba, Kulgam, Rajouri, Mirpur and Kishtwar.Flash Flood Warning in Jammu
The IMD issued a warning of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Reasi, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts over the next 24 hours.Also Read | J&K floods: IMD issues RED ALERT, Rajouri schools shut, 1 dead in Poonch
Incessant rains lashed wide parts of Jammu for the second day on Tuesday, while the weatherman had forecast wet weather with heavy rainfall at several places till July 24.Relief for Himachal Pradesh
IMD has forecast dry to moderate weather conditions across Himachal Pradesh till July 26, with a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely to begin on July 27, primarily affecting mid and low-hill districts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment