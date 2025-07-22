To Change Or Not To Change In Xi's China

MENAFN - Asia Times) In 2012, the year Xi Jinping took power, it was the 63rd anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) rule in China. It was a time of deep crisis within both the party and the country, marked by concerning precedents in the history of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (PCUS).

In 1980, the 63rd anniversary of the CPSU's rule, the largest and deepest protest in the Soviet Empire broke out in Poland. In 1956, 24 years earlier, Soviet power was first shaken by the Budapest uprising. In 1968, 12 years later, it was Prague's turn. Both protests were bloodily suppressed.

That seemed to be the destiny for Warsaw as well, but then things were more complicated. A Polish pope sat in Rome, speaking with striking workers in the Polish shipyards, but also in Washington, where a devout Catholic led the CIA. The protests weren't confined to a single city, but spread across the whole country. Poland was larger than Hungary or Czechoslovakia.

The Polish government was aware of the ongoing risks and sought a way out that would strike a balance between stability and reform. In Moscow, there was also weariness with the hardline stance against the protesters who, in essence, weren't outright anti-communists but sought a more humane, free socialism.

The USSR had responded to liberal pressures mainly through repression since its takeover in 1917. The approach seemed no longer practical. It hadn't stopped the cyclical political emergency upending the system. A different, more tolerant response was needed.

The chaotic and disordered combination of all these factors led, a few years later, to an attempt at reform under Gorbachev. These reforms ultimately failed, evidenced by a coup attempt by hardliners, and 12 years later, the USSR came to an end.

In 2012, China faced a similar predicament. For 30 years, China had experimented with a different formula from the Soviet model, gradually granting economic and personal freedoms while suppressing political liberties. The Soviets had cracked down on economic and political freedom.

Practically, around the same time as Deng Xiaoping's reforms in 1980, a protest erupted in Beijing, on the wall of the central Xidan district, demanding the“fourth modernization”-democracy. The protest was stifled but not forgotten. In 1989, it erupted again in Tiananmen Square.

In 1999, ten years later, the Falun Gong crisis emerged. And in 2012, nearly a decade afterward, the country was again in trouble. The police chief of the vital city of Chongqing, a close associate of Politburo member Bo Xilai, fled to the American consulate in Chengdu with a stack of secret documents.