Kashmir Is Paying The Price For Building Homes Without Creating Jobs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Syed Arsalan Abid

On paper, Kashmir is developing. In reality, it's emptying out.

You don't have to go far to see the change. Construction is everywhere. Residential towers are rising in the outskirts of Srinagar, gated colonies are coming up outside Anantnag, and promotional hoardings promise smart homes in Baramulla.

Developers from Delhi, Punjab, and even Dubai are buying up land and selling visions of modernity. But take a closer look. Many of these structures are finished, or nearly so, and eerily unoccupied.

Glass balconies reflect the sun, but not life. Entire floors are dark. In some places, caretakers live alone in buildings designed for families.

Read Also Hiring in Kashmir Is Broken. Zaid's Story Is the Proof. Kashmir's Unemployed Graduate: 'I've Become a Leech on My Parents'

This isn't progress. It's a disconnect.

What's missing isn't infrastructure. It's people. And what's pulling people away is what this new growth fails to provide: work.

Each year, thousands of Kashmir's most skilled and educated young people leave. Engineers go to Bangalore. Nurses head to the Gulf. MBAs, designers, tech workers, teachers follow the trail of employment across India and beyond. They leave not out of ambition, but out of resignation.

Back home, the job market offers little more than government exams, low-wage private work, and the promise of uncertainty. So they leave, often reluctantly, often for good.

And yet we keep building.

This contradiction, empty houses in a place where so many want to stay but can't, is a signal we're doing something wrong.

Housing is rising as if demand were growing. In truth, the demand is speculative, driven by investors betting on a future that may never come.

These aren't homes being built for families to live in. They are assets being traded, often by people who will never live here.

When real estate outpaces reality, it becomes a bubble. And Kashmir is not immune to what happens when that bubble bursts: prices crash, investors lose faith, and the local economy suffers.

But the deeper loss is cultural and emotional. We risk becoming a place of empty buildings and empty hopes, a place full of homes, but not of lives.

There is, however, a way to redirect this trajectory.

If Kashmir is to hold on to its people, it needs more than buildings. It needs local, dignified, and durable work that matches the aspirations of its youth.

That's why the idea of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is both relevant and urgent here. They're spaces where real employment can take root.

If designed around Kashmir's strengths, like handicrafts, horticulture, information technology, and food processing, they can create clusters of opportunity, and give young people a reason to stay.

Most of all, they can breathe purpose into the houses already built.

But SEZs on their own won't change the story unless they are part of a broader shift in thinking. We have to stop treating housing as a product and start seeing it as a consequence.

People don't choose where to live because of tiles or terraces. They choose to live where life happens, where there is work, where there is community, and where the future feels possible.

The government has a central role to play here as a facilitator. It must align industrial growth with residential expansion, invest in infrastructure that supports livelihoods, and discourage speculative hoarding of property.

This means easing approvals for businesses, ensuring power and internet reach rural corners, and offering incentives for industries that employ local hands.

It also means looking beyond Srinagar and investing in smaller towns, where talent is abundant but opportunities are rare.

Kashmir cannot afford to become a land of commuters and remittances. It cannot afford to outsource its youth. Every time a son leaves to drive a cab in Dubai, or a daughter boards a bus to Chandigarh with her nursing degree, we lose more than manpower. We lose a little of ourselves.

The problem is economic, yes. But the cost is emotional.

Families here still dream of being together. Parents still hope their children will return and stay. Many of the young still long to live in the land they love.

But dreams can't fill dinner tables. Sentiment alone doesn't pay bills. If we want people to build lives here, we must give them the tools to do it. And jobs are the foundation.

The housing boom will mean something only when the homes fill up. That will happen when people see a future here, not just a roof.

Right now, we're building the shell. It's time we built the substance.

The author is a Commercial Advocate & Corporate Advisor.