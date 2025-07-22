Carry Independent Verification Of Rural Waste Management Infra: CS

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)-II (SBM-G Phase-II), highlighting significant achievements in rural sanitation and outlining ambitious plans for the future.

The review meeting besides Commissioner Secretary, RDD was attended by MD, Rural Sanitation; COO, Himayat and others to take appraisal of the Open Defecation Free (ODF) status and enhancing Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) in rural areas.

During the review meeting, the Chief Secretary laid strong emphasis on furnishing a detailed report on the door-to-door waste collection status in rural areas. He directed that a sample survey be conducted through the Economics & Statistics (E&S) offices in each district to assess the actual implementation and progress of this initiative at the village level.

Dulloo further called for a comprehensive audit of assets created by the Department. He underscored the importance of verifying the dashboard data with the ground realities, ensuring both are aligned. Highlighting the purpose behind these infrastructural investments, he stated that the ultimate goal is to enhance cleanliness, and to make villages more liveable and environmentally ambient.

The MD, Rural Sanitation, Anoo Malhotra while speaking of the progress and achievements made out that since its initiation in February 2020, SBM-G Phase-II has made substantial strides in J&K. She elaborated that 18,29,495 Individual Household Latrines (IHHL) have been constructed including 8,450 Community Compost Pits, 1,69,158 Individual Compost Pits for waste management in rural areas.

For Grey Water Management she mentioned that 7,334 Community Soak Pits, 3,56,458 Individual Soak Pits 4,89,250Individual Kitchen Gardens have been developed by the Department.

Moreover about the Annual Implementation Plan (AIP) 2024-25 it was said that significant achievements were noted against planned targets, including the construction of 43,280 IHHLs against a target of 36,000, and 740 CSCs against a target of 1,000.

With respect to 2025-26 the meeting was informed that an AIPof Rs 405 Cr has been approved for SBM(G) in J&K out of whichRs61.25 Cr as Ist instalment of Central share for 2025-26 was sanctioned on June 27, 2025. Similarly, the corresponding UT share of approximately ₹700.00 lakhs has been released, the meeting was informed.

Regarding the functionality of Assets an online platform called mWaterdash Board gives insights about each asset created by the Department. It was revealed that as per the report generated on this dashboard 7,317 out of 7,562 CSCs stands verified and reported functional (100% verified).

Similarly2,585 out of 2,900 Segregation Sheds had been said to be verified and found functional (45% verified). About Plastic Waste Management Units 96 out of 131 verified assets are functional (100% verified). 560 dysfunctional/defunct units are currently being retrofitted for functionality.

It was given out that out of the total of 6,650 villages, 4,585 villages (69%) are covered by door-to-door garbage collection. User charges collected until December 2024 amounted to ₹141.40 Lacs, with an additional ₹32.14 Lacs collected in the first quarter of FY 2025-26. The UT has 874 procured and 84 hired collection vehicles.

The meeting was also apprised that extensive preparations had been made to ensure a clean, green, and sustainable Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2025, with a focus on robust sanitation measures including the deployment of 7,404 sanitation workers, installation of 5,613 toilets/baths, 15 waste management facilities, and 80 soak pits.

A dedicated IEC campaign using visuals, signage, and social media is being conducted along the yatra routes, complemented by a tech-enabled waste monitoring system via a web-cum-mobile application. As of July 2025, a total of 192.61 metric tonnes of waste has been collected which includes 125.75 MT from the Baltal Axis and 66.86 MT from the Pahalgam Axis.

Some of the SBM-G best practices showcasing innovative initiatives taken up by the Department includes ECO-KARIGARI (Waste to Wealth initiative), Sandesh-e-Swachta, PWMU facilitated under PMEGP,Public Park on Community Soak Pit,DEWAT System, a community-led greywater management unit and organic waste composting machine within the Central Jail Srinagar, run by trained inmates, converts 500 kg of solid waste into organic fertilizers daily.

Later on the Chief Secretary also took note of the functioning of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) scheme here. The scheme focuses on skill training and placement for rural poor youth in the age group of 18-35 years scheme provides placement-led skilling, with a focus on post-placement support, career progression, and sustainable employment.

The Chief Secretary impressed on the concerned to enhance the pace of implementation of this scheme here for the funds are available and the expenditure stands on the lower side. He also underscored the need for evaluation of both the quality and quantity of placements made under this programme.

The COO, Himayat, Rajneesh Gupta threw light on the implementation and success of this scheme here. He gave out that 17,000 placements had been made till date under this scheme. He assured that the expenditure would show an upward trend as the implementation has started gaining pace after initial phase of its operation in the UT.