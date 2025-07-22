Silver Elephant Early Warning Report

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) -(TSX: ELEF) (OTCQB: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2)or theannounces that on July 18, 2025 and July 21, 2025, it sold an aggregate of 3,000,000 common shares in the capital of Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. ("") through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for total consideration of $60,035 (the "").

Prior to the Oracle Share Sale, Silver Elephant held 32,700,110 Oracle common shares, representing approximately 31.45% of Oracle's issued and outstanding common shares. After the Oracle Share Sale, Silver Elephant now holds 29,700,110 Oracle Shares representing approximately 28.56% of Oracle's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 22.27% on a fully diluted basis. This represents a change of 2.89% in Silver Elephant's shareholdings in Oracle.

Silver Elephant will use the proceeds from the Oracle Share Sale for general working capital purposes. Silver Elephant may from time to time increase or decrease ownership or control of securities of Oracle depending on market conditions and/or other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report has been filed on .

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a mineral exploration company with silver projects in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at .

