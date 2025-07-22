Zionist Regime Says“Full Victory” Needed In Gaza As Ceasefire Talks Continue

MENAFN - Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Jul 23 (NNN-XINHUA) – Willful Zionist Israeli Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said yesterday that, the Israeli regime must act for a complete victory in the war in Gaza.

Katz spoke at a multi-front situation assessment, with the Zionist Israeli army chief, Eyal Zamir and other senior commanders, according to a statement issued by the minister's office.

“We are at the closest point to meeting the war's goals. We have two remaining open theatres in Gaza and Yemen, and we must work towards a full victory in both,” Katz said, arrogantly.

His remarks came, amid the ongoing talks in Doha, Qatar, for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and reports earlier in the day, in Israeli media, of significant progress.

According to the statement, Katz stressed the importance of meeting the war's goals as set, primarily the return of all Israeli hostages and the surrender of Hamas.

He added, haughtily that, there is a possibility of a renewal of the war against Iran, stressing the need to preserve the“achievements” of the brief war last month, with the help of Trump's U.S. air-force, while formulating an effective enforcement plan, to ensure that Iran does not restore its nuclear and missile projects.

Katz also arrogantly claimed that, the Zionist Israeli army's presence at the control points and in the security zones in the various sectors, including in Syria and Lebanon, is a“security need” for the“defense of Israeli communities.”

He added that, the Zionist Israeli army will remain inside refugee camps in the West Bank, and, if necessary, will also operate in additional ones.– NNN-XINHUA