AWE2026 Officially Launched: Two Venues, One Vision To Reshape The Industry Landscape

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The two AWE2026 venues will work in close coordination, complementing each other in both focus and function. The Shanghai New International Expo Center zone will run for four days, from March 12 to 15, 2026, with the final day dedicated as Consumer Day. This zone will continue to gather over a thousand leading global brands and innovators from across the home appliance and consumer electronics value chain. Spanning 140,000 square meters, it will showcase smart living solutions and cutting-edge products, featuring innovations in whole-home intelligence, digital entertainment, fitness and health, green energy, smart mobility, smart office, smart cities, and more - presenting a comprehensive view of an industry evolving around people and real-life scenarios.

The Shanghai Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone is designated as the Advanced Consumer Electronics Technology Zone, running for three days from March 12 to 14, 2026. Located on the third floor of the Sunrise Complex within the zone, this 30,000-square-meter area will focus on cutting-edge fields such as chip and computing technologies, AI, next-generation information technologies, new display technologies, robotics, drones, new energy vehicles, and smart home solutions. The zone will be organized into four themed areas: breakthroughs in core technologies, commercialization of innovative products, upgrades of intelligent digital terminals, and smart lifestyle scenarios-showcasing the new quality productive forces driving the consumer electronics industry in the AI era.

With broader vision, stronger momentum, and a more open stance, AWE will continue to empower global innovation, stimulate new consumption vitality, and lead the industry into a new era of smart living driven by AI. See you in Shanghai, March 12-15, 2026!

SOURCE AWE