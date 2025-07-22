Carestream Secures Partnership With Leading Distributor In Vietnam
“We are honored to join into a partnership with a renowned, industry leader like Carestream,” said Mr. Long Nguyen, Business Director of Vistacom.“We're looking forward to providing our customers with the most advanced, user-friendly imaging solutions available.”
Established in 2006, VISTACOM provides medical equipment, consumables, and healthcare solutions to the public and private sectors, including more than 2,000 hospitals and clinics across the country.
VISTACOM was impressed with Carestream's history of excellence in the medical imaging space, citing the latter's ability to provide a variety of high-performance solutions, like the Horizon X-ray System, Focus and Focus HD Detectors, and Image Suite Software as key factors for pursuing a partnership.
With the addition of VISTACOM, Carestream now has over 200 committed partners across the globe.
“VISTACOM shares many of our values, namely our commitment to excellence,” said Anton Tan, Asia Regional Director; Asia, Carestream.“We're excited to work together to help improve the standard of care for our customers across the country.”
