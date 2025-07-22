Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC Opens New Facility In Sauk City, Marking Regional Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sauk City, WI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC, an exterior remodeling company based in Sauk City and operating across south-central Wisconsin, has opened a new headquarters to support its growing portfolio of residential and commercial exterior projects. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on July 9 at the new location, 1230 Commerce Dr., where members of the local community gathered to mark the company's transition into its newly completed space.





The move represents a key milestone for the family-owned business, which has built its reputation over several years by serving property owners throughout the region. The new facility is designed to accommodate expanded staff and logistical operations, reflecting ongoing demand for services such as roofing, siding, insulation, and exterior painting.

Prairie Exteriors & Painting serves more than 15 communities across south-central Wisconsin, including Madison, Portage, Lodi, Middleton, and Sun Prairie. The company has seen increased volume in the Dane and Sauk County areas, particularly for large-scale exterior renovations. The Sauk City building is expected to streamline coordination between installation crews, customer service teams, and supply management.

The company provides a range of services with a focus on exterior restoration and construction. As a roofing company in Madison, Prairie Exteriors handles both metal and asphalt shingle systems for residential and light commercial properties. It also operates as a siding company in Madison, supplying and installing materials for improved energy efficiency, durability, and curb appeal.

Founder Eric Galvan noted that the new facility enhances Prairie Exteriors' ability to manage time-sensitive work, especially during Wisconsin's seasonal construction windows.“Having this central location allows us to better schedule and dispatch crews across our regional service areas, while maintaining close ties to the community where we're based,” Galvan said.

The ribbon cutting event was open to the public and drew attendance from Sauk Prairie residents, business owners, and municipal representatives. The ceremony was intended as both a formal opening and a gesture of appreciation to the community for its continued support.

Prairie Exteriors emphasized that the building itself does not change the company's service focus, but instead supports the growing operational demands associated with larger and more complex jobs. In addition to roofing installation in Madison, the company reports high interest in siding installation in Madison, particularly for homeowners seeking weather-resistant materials that align with current building codes and energy efficiency standards.

National data suggests metal roofing continues to gain traction in the commercial and residential sectors, with growth projected at over 3% annually. Prairie Exteriors installs both metal and asphalt solutions, which typically last between 15 and 70 years depending on material type and exposure.

Founded and operated as a family business, Prairie Exteriors has steadily expanded over the past decade in response to customer demand. The new headquarters in Sauk City reflects that growth and provides a centralized hub for coordination, inventory staging, and client interaction.

The company intends to use the space for administrative functions, on-site meetings, and as a base for seasonal planning. With many projects underway across southern Wisconsin, the facility aims to improve service delivery and project consistency across its various service categories.

About Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC

Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC is a Sauk City-based construction company specializing in residential and commercial exterior services, including roofing, siding, painting, and insulation. With over 60 years of combined experience, Prairie Exteriors operates across more than 15 municipalities in south-central Wisconsin, including Madison and surrounding communities. The company maintains a focus on long-lasting materials, code-compliant installations, and responsive project coordination.









Media Contact

Company Name: Prairie Exteriors & Painting, LLC

Contact Person: Nichelle Galvan

Email: ...

Phone: (608) 370-2528

Country: United States

Website:

