Minister Shmyhal: Ukraine Needs At Least $120B For Defense Next Year
In particular, Shmyhal outlined Ukraine's strategic objectives and defense priorities as previously instructed by the President of Ukraine.
“More Ukrainian-made weapons – 50% of supplies should be purchased in Ukraine; more foreign enterprises willing to cooperate with Ukraine and operate in Ukraine; more weapons deliveries and non-lethal assistance that neutral countries can provide,” Shmyhal said.
In his words, special attention is paid to the new deliveries of the most effective air defense systems, namely those capable of intercepting ballistic targets.
As noted by Shmyhal, additional funding is necessary for the development of Ukraine's defense industry, namely the production of FPV drones, long-range drones, and interceptors.
“For our part, we are ready to share our unique combat experience, technologies, and innovations with our partners. We invite our allies to collaborate by creating joint ventures, transferring licenses, and launching production facilities in partner countries. During the war, these products will be directed to meet the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and in the long term, they will also strengthen our partners,” Shmyhal added.
According to him, Ukraine will need at least USD 120 billion for defense purposes next year. Efforts have already been launched, including together with EU and NATO member states, to secure half of this amount with the support of allies.
During a panel discussion, together with Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko and Chief of the General Staff Major General Andrii Hnatov, Shmyhal also addressed questions from ambassadors.
“I express my gratitude to the diplomatic corps for their daily dedication to Ukraine's cause. Together, we must intensify our efforts to support our warriors and bring victory closer,” Shmyhal concluded.
A reminder that, at the annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the main task of Ukrainian diplomacy“is to support everything that protects Ukrainian lives in Ukraine above all and everything that inflicts pain on Russia for this war.”
Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment