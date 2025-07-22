Minister Shmyhal: Ukraine Needs At Least $120B For Defense Next Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal at a meeting with the heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Shmyhal outlined Ukraine's strategic objectives and defense priorities as previously instructed by the President of Ukraine.

“More Ukrainian-made weapons – 50% of supplies should be purchased in Ukraine; more foreign enterprises willing to cooperate with Ukraine and operate in Ukraine; more weapons deliveries and non-lethal assistance that neutral countries can provide,” Shmyhal said.

In his words, special attention is paid to the new deliveries of the most effective air defense systems, namely those capable of intercepting ballistic targets.

As noted by Shmyhal, additional funding is necessary for the development of Ukraine's defense industry, namely the production of FPV drones, long-range drones, and interceptors.

“For our part, we are ready to share our unique combat experience, technologies, and innovations with our partners. We invite our allies to collaborate by creating joint ventures, transferring licenses, and launching production facilities in partner countries. During the war, these products will be directed to meet the needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and in the long term, they will also strengthen our partners,” Shmyhal added.

According to him, Ukraine will need at least USD 120 billion for defense purposes next year. Efforts have already been launched, including together with EU and NATO member states, to secure half of this amount with the support of allies.

During a panel discussion, together with Ukrainian Internal Affairs Minister Ihor Klymenko and Chief of the General Staff Major General Andrii Hnatov, Shmyhal also addressed questions from ambassadors.

“I express my gratitude to the diplomatic corps for their daily dedication to Ukraine's cause. Together, we must intensify our efforts to support our warriors and bring victory closer,” Shmyhal concluded.

A reminder that, at the annual meeting of the heads of Ukraine's foreign diplomatic missions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the main task of Ukrainian diplomacy“is to support everything that protects Ukrainian lives in Ukraine above all and everything that inflicts pain on Russia for this war.”

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram