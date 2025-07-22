Australia, Japan Reluctant To Commit To US-Led Asian NATO

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Financial Times reported that US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby recently asked Australian and Japanese defense officials how their countries would respond to a war over Taiwan.

He also asked them to boost defense spending after NATO just agreed to do so during its latest summit. Colby lent credence to this report by tweeting that he's“focused on implementing the President's America First, common sense agenda of restoring deterrence and achieving peace through strength.”

This sequence shows that Trump 2.0 is serious about“Pivoting (back) to (East) Asia” in order to more robustly contain China. This requires freezing the Ukraine war and assembling a de facto Asian NATO – both of which, however, are uncertain.

Regarding the first, Trump is being drawn into“mission creep,” while the latter is challenged by Australia and Japan 's reluctance to step up. To elaborate, they seemingly expected the US to do all the“heavy lifting”, just like NATO expected till recently as well.