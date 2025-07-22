EDXM International's New Perpetual Futures Platform Goes Live

Virtu Financial, LTP, Hidden Road Partners, DV Chain, CoinRoutes, and Amber Group included in partner ecosystem to provide deep liquidity and competitive pricing to institutional market participants at launch

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EDXM International today announced that its new perpetual futures exchange is now live. The exchange is purpose-built for institutional traders pursuing capital-efficient crypto strategies and deep liquidity. EDXM International clients can now trade perpetual futures contracts across 44 trading pairs, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP.

Backed by many of the world's leading financial institutions and venture capital firms, EDXM International equips institutional traders and other market participants with high-performance infrastructure designed to minimize collateral requirements. Its perpetual futures trading venue leverages the latest technology to improve trade execution using the company's in-house, proprietary matching engine to further low-latency digital assets trading. In addition to better trade execution, EDXM International's pricing consistently outperforms incumbent crypto exchanges, with the cost to trade better or on par with global Tier 1 exchanges.

EDXM International also features Smart Collateral Management ("SCM"), an innovative solution for liquidity providers to quote on multiple markets in the most capital-efficient way possible without compromising risk exposure on the venue. SCM is unique and EDX International is the first crypto venue to offer this kind of solution.

"This launch represents a major milestone in shaping a more efficient and accessible digital assets ecosystem for the industry," said Kal Chan, Managing Director, EDXM International . "We're addressing long-standing barriers to institutional participation by reducing collateral requirements and offering deep, consistent liquidity. There is significant pent-up demand for digital assets in the region, and our perpetual futures platform marks just the beginning of our commitment to building the robust market infrastructure that institutions need to trade with confidence."

The new venue is supported by an integrated network of top-tier liquidity providers, prime brokerage and OEMS partners, including Amber Group , CoinRoutes , DV Chain , Hidden Road Partners , LTP , and Virtu Financial . These institutional partners play a critical role in setting up a solid market foundation, contributing liquidity and supporting overall trading activity and platform efficiency.

"Virtu's focus has always been on providing transparent, deep liquidity across asset classes, and we're pleased to support EDXM International's new platform as it enhances institutional access to digital assets," said Brett Fairclough, co-president and co-chief operating officer at Virtu Financial . "EDXM International's innovative use of smart collateral management sets a new standard for capital efficiency in crypto."

"EDXM International's venue aligns with our mission to deliver integrated, full-service prime brokerage solutions for the digital asset ecosystem," said Jack Yang, Founder and CEO at LTP . "We're pleased to be among the first to go live, where we will enhance market activity and drive essential liquidity for institutional clients who demand transparent, secure, and sophisticated access to digital assets.

"With institutional demand for sophisticated, secure digital asset trading products continuing to grow, the launch of EDXM International's perpetual futures exchange represents an advancement in market infrastructure," said Michael Higgins, International CEO and Global Head of Corporate Development for Hidden Road . "Our modern prime brokerage platform is purpose-built to provide market participants with the tools and support required for efficient, institutional-grade access to digital assets, and we look forward to servicing EDXM International and Hidden Road's joint clients as they engage with the venue."

"As a leading global market maker, we see the launch of perps on EDXM International as a meaningful step forward in market maturity," said Michael Herman, Head of APAC at DV Chain . "We're proud to support this next phase and remain committed to advancing liquidity, accessibility, and institutional-grade infrastructure in digital assets."

"We're proud to support the launch of EDXM International's perpetual futures platform, which reflects the next evolution of institutional digital asset trading. At CoinRoutes, we believe in empowering clients with faster, and cheaper execution, and EDXM's infrastructure aligns seamlessly with our mission," said Ian Weisberger CEO of CoinRoutes .

"We're excited to support EDXM International's launch as it brings a new level of performance and reliability to digital asset trading," said Luke Li, Co-Founder and Head of Markets at Amber Group . "Its institutional-grade infrastructure and focus on capital efficiency resonate strongly with our mission to help shape a more mature and accessible market for institutional participants globally."

About EDXM International

EDXM International is a fast-growing digital asset trading venue for institutional clients that leverages best practices from traditional financial markets on a purpose-built crypto platform. EDXM International's robust liquidity environment, modern technology and nonconflicted business model are designed to meet the needs of both crypto-native firms and the world's largest financial institutions. EDXM International is a subsidiary of EDX Markets Holding Company Inc.

About EDX

EDX is a digital asset technology firm that combines an institution-only trading venue with a central clearinghouse. EDX Markets, our flagship marketplace, is designed to emulate the world's most sophisticated exchanges, with deep liquidity, firm prices and low trading costs. EDX has structured its business to minimize risk for its members while providing a diverse array of operational and capital efficiencies. Backed by some of the world's leading trading and venture capital firms, EDX is actively developing new features and expanding its geographic presence to deliver trusted, liquid and efficient crypto trading experiences for all institutions. To learn more, visit edxmarkets .

Media Contact

Forefront Communications

[email protected]

Disclaimer:

EDXM International is not regulated by MAS and is different from the exempted entity EDXM Global Pte. Ltd.

EDXM International's products and services are not available for persons or entities in US, EU and UK and any marketing done is not directed at persons or entities based in US, EU and UK.

All services and products of EDXM International are only directed toward professional investors or accredited investors or expert investors with sophisticated understanding of underlying risks.

