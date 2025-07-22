Minnova Provides Update On Private Placement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Minnova Corp. (TSXV: MCI) (OTC Pink: AGRDF) ("" or the "") announces that further to its press releases of May 7, 2025, June 19, 2025 and July 14, 2025, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional ten (10) days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 16,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $800,000 (the "").

The Company closed the initial tranche of the Offering on July 14, 2025, through the issuance of 8,510,000 Units for gross proceeds of $425,00. For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of May 7, 2025.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Minnova Corp.

Minnova Corp. is focused on the restart of its PL Gold Mine, which included completion of a Positive Feasibility Study in 2018 using a long-term gold price of US$1,250 per ounce. The study concluded the restart of the PL Mine, at an average annual production rate of 46,493 ounces over a minimum 5-year mine life, was economically robust. Importantly the global resource remains open to expansion, as does the reserve. The PL Gold Mine benefits from a short pre-production timeline forecast at 15 months, a valid underground mining permit (Environment Act 1207E), an existing 1,000 tpd processing plant, over 7,000 meters of developed underground ramp to -135 metres depth. The project is fully road accessible and close to existing mining infrastructure in the prolific Flin Flon Greenstone Belt of Central Manitoba.