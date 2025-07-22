Butterpie Launches GP‐Backed Venture Platform To Turn Creators' Social Reach Into Equity‐Owned Brands

Butterpie Venture Studio Invests and builds brands for the creator economy

Unifying CPG, AI and the Creator Economy, Butterpie Launches with Investment in Iconic Brand Von Dutch for Creator-Led Capsule Collections

- Joe Wallace, CEO Von Dutch Global F&BNEWBURRY PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Butterpie, LLC, funded by its founding partners, today unveiled a new venture platform that empowers top social creators to launch, own, and scale consumer packaged goods (CPG) and direct‐to‐consumer (DTC) brands with integrated services from capital through production.Creator Reach as a New Asset ClassButterpie believes the contemporary landscape of commerce is undergoing a seismic transformation, driven by the convergence of media, technology, and consumer behavior. At the heart of this shift is the rise of the creator-led brand, a model where music artists, sports stars, celebrities, influencers and content creators with a pre-built fan base move beyond brand endorsement-deals to build, own, and operate the very companies they promote.With the creator economy projected to reach the trillion-dollar mark, many influencers generate revenue from sponsorships but lack ownership of lasting brands. Butterpie addresses this gap by transitioning creators from one-off deals to equity ownership, helping them capture long-term brand value.“Being located just outside 'Hollywood', and with an over 20-year history, we have experience with A-list celebrity brands, top artist agencies and management companies, and our GPs have propelled ventures to over $1 billion in GMV. By providing full-stack operational support, we empower creators to focus on what they do best: creating content and connecting with audiences,” stated Paul Shrater, GP & CEO of Butterpie, LLC.A Modern House of Brands ModelButterpie represents the 21st-century evolution of the Procter & Gamble (P&G)“house of brands” strategy. Whereas P&G built a portfolio of market-leading iconic brands (e.g., Tide, Crest, Pampers) around innovations in chemical and industrial manufacturing, Butterpie is building the new“portfolio factory” of unique high-growth brands around the most valuable asset in the modern attention economy: audience trust.A Vertically Integrated Creator PlatformButterpie turns social influence into equity-backed CPG empires by integrating:1. Finance: invests early in the pre‐retail phase via aligned Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) structures, capturing initial value and reducing risk.2. Technology: CreatorGPTTM, their proprietary AI Software as a Service (SaaS) for both creators and agencies, mines market data to spot product opportunities, pair creators to categories, and optimize social-commerce.3. Manufacturing: backed by 100K ft2 of production/fulfillment space, a 3,000‐person retail sales force, and a 500‐person tech team all under one roof. This vertical integration ensures quality, speed, and margin control.Debut Flagship PartnershipsButterpie launches with a strong pipeline of top-tier creators and strategic alliances that validate its model. By pairing creators with built-in audiences to capsule collections, Butterpie slashes customer acquisition costs and accelerates brand traction:● Its debut investment features a flagship partnership with the iconic cultural brand Von Dutch (Von Dutch Global Food & Beverage, LLC), with Butterpie to serve as the primary operational force behind the brand's food and beverage (F&B) expansion.● In parallel, Butterpie has signed agreements with high-profile creators whose combined reach of nearly 100 million followers activates a powerful network effect poised for exponential growth.“Creators are seeking to build lasting legacies,” said John Paukulis, Butterpie's Founding Managing Director and ex-movie studio executive.“We've engineered a powerful infrastructure that provides the capital, operational muscle, and AI-driven insights to enable creators to become successful co-founders. By aligning our interests with theirs through significant equity splits, we are creating a new path to wealth generation and providing a deeper commercial connection with a network of potential consumers.”About Butterpie Holdings, LLCButterpie Holdings is the parent company managing its ventures. Its subsidiary, Butterpie, LLC, is the venture studio and operational arm dedicated to building the next generation of consumer brands through strategic partnerships and visionary celebrity creators who bring deeply engaged audiences.Explainer Video:Website:For creator partnerships or media inquiries contact:

Paul Shrater

Butterpie, LLC

Butterpie Explainer Video (full)

