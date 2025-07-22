CTO And Conservation International Join Forces To Advance Nature-Positive Tourism In The Caribbean

BARBADOS, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has signed a landmark two-year agreement with global nonprofit Conservation International (CI) to promote nature-positive tourism throughout the Caribbean.The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed on June 11, 2025, at CTO's headquarters in Barbados, establishes a framework for joint efforts to advance sustainable tourism models that protect biodiversity, strengthen local economies, and improve community well-being.The partnership aligns with CTO's Reimagine 2025–2027 Plan, which champions bold, resilient and inclusive strategies to shape the future of tourism in the region.Collaborative actions under the MoU will focus on advancing sustainable, nature-positive tourism through conservation-driven investments, support for community-led initiatives that protect biodiversity and livelihoods, and technical cooperation in research, education and outreach. Key priorities include building sector capacity, encouraging tourism investment in conservation, and promoting resilient, nature-based economic models across the region.“This partnership marks a meaningful step forward in our mission to build a regenerative, inclusive and climate-smart tourism sector,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of the CTO.“By partnering with Conservation International, we reaffirm our commitment to protecting the Caribbean's rich natural heritage while uplifting the communities that depend on it.”“This partnership with the Caribbean Tourism Organization marks an exciting step forward for Conservation International as we broaden our network of partners in the Caribbean. Working together with the CTO, we can unlock the potential of nature-positive tourism to protect the region's oceans and coastlines, support sustainable blue economy growth, and empower communities to thrive in the face of climate change,” said Kelvin Alie, Senior Vice President, Field Programs at Conservation International.​The agreement underscores growing momentum for regenerative tourism and strengthens the Caribbean's position as a global leader in sustainable travel and environmental stewardship.PHOTO CAPTION: Pictured from left to right at the MOU signing in Barbados: Thérèse Yarde, Caribbean Fellow/Senior Director, Caribbean SIDS Programming, Conservation International; Kelvin Alie, Senior Vice President, Field Programs, Conservation International; Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization; and Sharon Banfield-Bovell, CTO's Director of Resource Mobilization and Development

