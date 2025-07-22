Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hilal Become Dual Champions After Triumph In War-Torn Sudan

Hilal Become Dual Champions After Triumph In War-Torn Sudan


2025-07-22 07:19:25
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Johannesburg: Al Hilal became champions in two countries when they thumped Al Merrikh 4-0 on Tuesday to win the Elite League in Sudan, where a civil war has been raging since 2023.

To escape a war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions, according to the United Nations, Hilal and Merrikh competed in the Mauritanian championship, finishing first and sixth.

However, Confederation of African Football rules state that only national champions can enter the CAF Champions League, forcing the two clubs to return home and play in army-controlled northeast venues.

The national army have recaptured the capital, Khartoum, after two years of occupation by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, but fighting rages in other parts of the east African nation.

MENAFN22072025000063011010ID1109834535

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search