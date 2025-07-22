Spectrum Spine Inc Clears US FDA With Family Of Lumbar Interbody Cages With Biobraille

Spectrum Lumbar Cage Examples

Spectrum's Lumbar Cage family with multiple surgical solutions will feature BioBraille, its proprietary, disruptive surface technology.

- Kelly Shelton, CEO of Spectrum Spine Inc INLET BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Spine Inc is pleased to announce U.S. FDA clearance of its lumbar family of cage implants. These devices incorporate BioBraille surface treatment on the bone contact areas and the interior of the graft window. The family includes PLIF/TLIF, Oblique TLIF, DLIF and ALIF procedural solutions. An ultra minimally invasive platform and implants that are placed through Kambin's Triangle are planned to be added. At this time, Spectrum's count of U.S. FDA cleared systems is at 11. The already FDA cleared PLIF/TLIF expandable cage with BioBraille is also planned to launch in the every near future.BioBraille is a proprietary (15 issued patents) treatment and structure that is subtractive in process, eliminating the possibility of shedding. As seen here, it has structural elements in the Macro scale that mimic normal bone structure, Micro features that provide pits for cell attachment, and Nanometer scale features on the order of 10-20 nm that result in a stunning biologic response.

