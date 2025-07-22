Spectrum Spine Inc Clears US FDA With Family Of Lumbar Interbody Cages With Biobraille
Spectrum Lumbar Cage Examples
Spine Technology Awards
Detail of BioBraille Surface Technology
Spectrum's Lumbar Cage family with multiple surgical solutions will feature BioBraille, its proprietary, disruptive surface technology.We are thrilled to add to our FDA cleared list of implant systems, and expect that our devices incorporating our BioBraille surface technology will provide superior outcomes for countless patients.” - Kelly Shelton, CEO of Spectrum Spine Inc INLET BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Spectrum Spine Inc is pleased to announce U.S. FDA clearance of its lumbar family of cage implants. These devices incorporate BioBraille surface treatment on the bone contact areas and the interior of the graft window. The family includes PLIF/TLIF, Oblique TLIF, DLIF and ALIF procedural solutions. An ultra minimally invasive platform and implants that are placed through Kambin's Triangle are planned to be added. At this time, Spectrum's count of U.S. FDA cleared systems is at 11. The already FDA cleared PLIF/TLIF expandable cage with BioBraille is also planned to launch in the every near future.
BioBraille is a proprietary (15 issued patents) treatment and structure that is subtractive in process, eliminating the possibility of shedding. As seen here, it has structural elements in the Macro scale that mimic normal bone structure, Micro features that provide pits for cell attachment, and Nanometer scale features on the order of 10-20 nm that result in a stunning biologic response.
James C Robinson
...
Spectrum Spine Inc
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment