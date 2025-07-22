Kavya Travel Encourages Travellers To“Expect The Unexpected”
Kavya Travel, Indianapolis, IN, USA Leader Advocates for Personal Travel Readiness and Resilience Amid Growing Disruptions Worldwide
In response to increasing travel disruptions around the world, Kavya Travel is calling on travellers to take greater personal responsibility for their travel experience by preparing for last-minute changes before they happen.
The announcement follows the release of their widely shared article,“Expect the Unexpected,” which outlines how simple habits and smart planning can protect travellers from delays, cancellations, and costly last-minute detours.
“We're not saying you should fear the worst,” says a lead travel coordinator at Kavya Travel.“But if you fly often enough, something will go wrong. You don't need to panic-you just need a plan.”
Why It Matters Now
According to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics, over 22% of U.S. flights were delayed in 2023, and more than 160,000 were cancelled entirely. Extreme weather, staffing shortages, and infrastructure issues continue to disrupt global travel.
And yet, less than 40% of travellers report having a backup plan, according to a 2024 survey by Travel Weekly.
“The numbers don't lie,” says a senior trip planner at Kavya Travel.“Delays are normal now. The travellers who get through it smoothly are the ones who prepare for it like it's part of the plan-not a freak accident.”
Practical Advice from the Field
Kavya Travel isn't advocating for expensive tools or advanced strategies. They're asking travellers to control what they can-before the gate announcements begin.
Some of their top recommendations include:
Save all travel documents in one easy-to-access place, both digital and printed
Have a backup hotel or alternate flight route saved in your notes before you leave
Build in 90-minute layovers, especially for international connections
Keep snacks, chargers, and a spare change of clothes in your carry-on
Book with travel insurance that actually covers trip delays and interruptions
One of their agents recalled a client whose connection through Frankfurt was cancelled due to a strike.“She had her documents in one folder, her backup route ready, and a local hotel bookmarked. She didn't even call us-she handled it in minutes,” the agent said.“That's the level of calm we want for everyone.”
Don't Just React-Rehearse
Another common theme in“Expect the Unexpected” is mental preparation.
“Most people freeze the moment something goes wrong,” said a Kavya team lead.“But you wouldn't wait until the fire starts to read the fire escape plan. We tell travellers to mentally walk through 'what if' scenarios before they go.”
This mindset can turn delays into detours, and disruptions into new stories, rather than complete disasters.
What Travellers Can Do Today
Kavya Travel urges travellers to take five simple steps before their next trip:
Print or download all tickets, IDs, and confirmations
Identify one alternate flight or route for your journey
Save emergency contacts and embassy info if going abroad
Pack a carry-on kit with the essentials you need for 24 hours
Choose flights with longer layovers and flexible change options
“These are five things anyone can do with 30 minutes of effort,” the team says.“And they'll save you hours of frustration later.”
Travel Will Always Be Unpredictable
Kavya Travel recognises that no one can prevent all travel issues-but believes everyone can be better equipped to handle them.
“You can't control the weather, the staff shortages, or the runway delays,” the article concludes.“But you can control how ready you are. And that can make the difference between a ruined trip and a story you'll actually want to tell.”
To read the full article, visit the website here .
About Kavya Travel:
Kavya Travel is a travel planning service known for its hands-on, real-world solutions to travel disruptions. With years of experience guiding travellers through complex itineraries and unexpected obstacles, Kavya Travel offers practical support and advice rooted in everyday traveller needs.
