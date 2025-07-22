MENAFN - GetNews)



Stefano Maroni, New York, NY, USA Feature Sheds Light on the Hidden Cost of Constant Hustle and the Power of Living Quietly

In a new feature spotlight, acclaimed Italian-American author and cultural commentator Stefano Maroni is drawing attention to a growing crisis among creatives: burnout, noise fatigue, and the loss of meaning in the age of constant output.

Known for his introspective essays and the critically acclaimed book The Distance Between Us, Maroni speaks candidly about walking away from the noise of New York City and embracing a quieter life in the mountains of New Mexico - a decision he believes many urban creatives may need to consider.

“Silence is not the absence of work,” Maroni says in the article.“It's often the space where real ideas breathe.”

With mounting reports of mental health strain among freelancers and creatives in major cities like London - where over 32% of creative professionals report chronic stress, according to a 2024 report by Creative UK - Maroni's reflections are hitting a nerve.

The World Health Organisation has cited burnout as an occupational syndrome, particularly prevalent in industries that demand constant visibility. As more creators chase algorithmic success, Stefano Maroni offers an alternative: step back, reflect, and find meaning away from the feed.

An Invitation to Pause

The article highlights how Maroni's modest lifestyle - writing from a quiet adobe home in New Mexico, disconnected from digital distractions - has helped him produce deeper, more resonant work. His Substack newsletter has cultivated a loyal readership, with readers often saying his writing "feels like a conversation we forgot how to have.”

“I don't know if my work will last,” he admits.“But I know it's true. And that's the part I can control.”

For Stefano, this isn't just personal-it's cultural. He's using his platform to advocate for a rebalancing of creative values, especially in cities like London where the pressure to perform can eclipse the purpose of the work itself.

The Bigger Picture: Solitude as a Cultural Antidote

Maroni points to a 2023 YouGov poll that found nearly 40% of UK creatives under 35 feel socially isolated, despite high levels of online engagement.“Loneliness is not just being alone,” he says.“It's feeling unseen in a crowded room - or in a crowded timeline.”

He believes the modern attention economy has turned creators into performers rather than observers - a shift that's harming the quality of art, writing, and independent thinking.

“We used to write to understand,” he says.“Now we write to be seen. I think it's time to flip that back around.”

Slow Down, Look Inward, Create Honestly

Rather than asking for donations or support, Stefano Maroni is calling on creatives, entrepreneurs, and digital workers to take a personal step: Pause. Disconnect. Reflect.

He encourages individuals to spend one hour a week offline, without an agenda - to write, draw, or simply sit in silence.

“You don't have to move to the mountains,” he says with a smile.“But you do have to listen to what your silence is telling you.”

For those interested in following his reflections, Maroni's essays are published on his Substack newsletter, where he shares thoughts on culture, solitude, and what it means to build something meaningful in a distracted world.

To read more, visit the website here .

About Stefano Maroni

Stefano Maroni is an Italian-American author and essayist. His work has appeared in The Atlantic, Harpers, and The New Yorker. His most recent book, The Distance Between Us, has been praised as a powerful reflection on identity, masculinity, and the quiet unraveling of the American dream. He splits his time between New Mexico and New York, and is currently working on a new collection of essays.

