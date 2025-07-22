MENAFN - GetNews) Everyone agrees, from tech pundits to my mum, the release of the OpenAudio Plus-GC and Ultra-GC would be the best thing ever...

With the launch of OpenAudio Plus-GC and Ultra-GC, we're setting a new standard in the multi-room streaming amplifier and whole home audio system market. These cutting-edge models fully support Google Cast, delivering seamless multi-zone streaming like never before. This isn't just an upgrade-it's a game changer that proves OpenAudio's commitment to innovation and excellence in home audio technology. Get ready to experience unmatched audio flexibility and control, as OpenAudio shakes up the WHAS market like never before.

Market Share of iOS and Android

According to Statcounter Global Stats, Android leads globally with about 70 to 72% market share, while iOS holds the remaining 28 to 30%. Seeing this clear trend, we realized the huge potential in expanding into the Android market. This insight has driven us to focus on developing products and features that cater specifically to Android users, ensuring we reach the largest audience possible and deliver the best experience across platforms.

The chart's 15-year trajectory further reinforces this strategic focus: Android's dominance isn't a fleeting phase but a sustained pattern forged by its ecosystem flexibility, which has allowed it to capture diverse markets from budget to premium segments. Meanwhile, iOS's consistent hold on a dedicated slice reflects a stable user base with distinct preferences, reminding us that while prioritizing Android aligns with scale, maintaining cross-platform excellence remains key to holistic market penetration.

Apple or Android Nation? Operating System Popularity Across Countries

Let focus on US. In the US, iPhone has a 57.68% market share, while Android has a 42.06% market share. iPhone has led the US smartphone market since at least 2009. The closest Android came to beating iPhone was in 2011 when it captured a sizable amount of former Blackberry users

Although iOS (represented by the blue bar for iPhones) holds a relatively larger proportion in the US market, Android (the green bar) still accounts for 42.06% of the market. This significant share underscores Android's crucial role - it not only maintains strong competitiveness, continuously providing diverse choices for users, but also drives industry innovation. Even in a market long - dominated by iPhones, Android, leveraging its own advantages, has become an indispensable force, deeply shaping the smartphone ecosystem landscape in the US.

iPhone vs Android Market Share In The US

In 2009, Android had a negligible share, but it steadily expanded over the years. By 2015, Android's market share had climbed to nearly half of iOS's, narrowing the gap significantly. From 2015 to 2020, Android maintained a consistent share, hovering around 40 - 50%, proving its ability to retain a substantial user base. Even as iOS saw periodic upticks, Android didn't lose ground drastically.

This trend highlights Android's strength in catering to diverse user needs through various device manufacturers and price points. Its open - source nature and adaptability have allowed it to carve out a crucial space in the US market, competing fiercely with the iOS ecosystem.

All other brands are unfriendly to Android

On reddit, some reader ask JUKE if they can have one version support Google Cast, they said no.

Two-plus years on, it's obvious they were just blowing smoke. Trying to pass off janky Bluetooth as a replacement for Google Cast? That's not a workaround-it's treating customers like chumps.

But when customer ask OpenAudio for this, the answer is yes, of course OpenAudio can build one to satisfy you. Because OpenAudio want to satisfy all Android user, and want to be friendly to Android world.

Same on Reddit, our customer has pre-order.

Even something supports Google Cast, it only support 1x google cast, not 8x google cast from HOLOWHAS Ultra-GC and HOLOWHAS Plus-GC . Maybe they will release Max-GC also, that will beat other brand from both power and Android friend degree.

World only Multi-room Streaming Amplifier with 8x GoogleCastThe built-in Google Cast module has passed all our lab tests with flying colors, and we're gearing up for the first production run we didn't expect? The overwhelming demand.

Turns out, a huge portion of users are on Android, but most multi-room gear out there only supports Airplay.

Once word got out that HOLOWHAS Plus-GC is the first to offer native Google Cast across eight zones, pre-orders took off fast.

Everyone agrees, from tech pundits to my mum, the release of the OpenAudio Plus-GC would be the best thing ever.

Estimated shipping in about 4 months (just waiting on standard certifications like FCC or other Procedural matters)Orders will ship in strict payment order – first come, first servedQuantities are limited – early reservations are highly recommended

Learn more:

Unlike many other devices that don't support Google Cast or just support 1x Google Cast, our system offers true 8x Google Cast functionality (also 8x Airplay, 8x Spotify, etc). When you use 8x Google Cast, it is look like following,

About OpenAudio

OpenAudio is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of audio technology. With a focus on innovation and user experience, the company aims to provide solutions that enhance the way people interact with sound. OpenAudio's products are designed to meet the needs of modern audio consumers and professionals alike.

For more information about OpenAudio and its products, please visit