Company Credit Checks Are A Fundamental Practice For Businesses To Safeguard Their Financial Health And Operational Integrity
BUSINESS CREDIT REPORTS
Riskma Solutions provides credit reports, helping you make important decisions.
When deciding to extend a line of credit to one of your clients or enter into new transactions with new customers, it is essential to have a specific understanding of who you are dealing with.
We help you keep your client or supplier base up-to-date with the latest financial and commercial information on companies or individuals.
We provide business credit reports, market intelligence, and research.
OUR CREDIT REPORTS:
Our company offers different options so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.
BASIC REPORT:
Provides basic registration data and confirmation that the company is operating properly.
-Executive Summary
-Historical Information
-Officers and Employees
FULL CREDIT REPORT:
Provides complete data on historical events, personnel, shareholders, financial figures, exports, imports, customers, interviews, etc.
-Executive Summary
-Key Information
-Officers and Employees
-Significant Advances
-Debts
-Banks
-Collections
-History
-Credit Score
-Financial Data
-Conclusions and Recommendations
EXPERT CREDIT REPORT:
Provides all available information about the company, including financial information, trade references, clients, suppliers, exports, imports, interviews, payment terms, shareholders, etc.
-Executive Summary
-Key Information
-Officers and Employees
-Significant Advances
-Debts
-Banks
-Collections
-Credit Score
-Credit Recommendations
-Capital
-Directors / Shareholders
-Operations Details
-History
-Related Companies
-Financial Data
-Local Information
-Sociocultural / Demographic Element
-Clients
-Competitors
-Suppliers
-Trade References
-Conclusions and Recommendations
-Interview
We are a financial solutions company founded by a group of people with experience in financial consulting and research. We know what your company needs to analyze new leads. We make your business easier!
Our team is made up of lawyers, accountants, translators, and credit analysis specialists who are passionate about providing the best service.
CONTACT US:
Sarmiento 643, Piso 8 Oficina 837 - Ciudad Autónoma de Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires - ARGENTINA
Legal Disclaimer:
