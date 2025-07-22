Shawn Blankenship, Veteran-Turned-Healthcare Leader, Calls For More Holistic, Human-Centred Care Models

MENAFN - GetNews)



Shawn Blankenship, Charleston, WV, USA Blankenship FNP Urges Communities to Support Integrated Health Services and Domestic Violence Shelters

Huntington, WV - July 22, 2025 - Family Nurse Practitioner and U.S. Navy veteran Shawn Blankenship, founder and medical director of Holistic Medical Services and Counseling, has been featured in a new spotlight article sharing his journey from military service to launching a community-based clinic-and is using the platform to raise awareness around two urgent healthcare needs: holistic care integration and support for survivors of domestic violence.

“People aren't just blood pressure readings and prescriptions. They're going through trauma, stress, and life changes,” said Blankenship.“Healthcare should treat the full person-not just the symptoms.”

In the interview, Blankenship details how his experience growing up in a single-parent household, combined with his service in the U.S. Navy, shaped his belief that resilience, empathy, and community support are foundational to effective healthcare. His West Virginia-based clinic, opened in 2018, combines primary care with mental health counselling and community outreach-an approach he believes could be applied in cities worldwide, including London.

Domestic Violence: The Hidden Health Crisis

Blankenship's work goes beyond the clinic walls. He's a vocal advocate for supporting battered women's shelters, citing a growing need for trauma-informed care and safe spaces for survivors.

“I grew up watching my mum struggle and sacrifice. Later, I saw women in my clinic dealing with the same thing-violence, fear, and no support,” Blankenship said.“We need to stop pretending this is someone else's problem.”

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 women globally experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime. In the UK, the Office for National Statistics reports over 2.1 million adults experienced domestic abuse in the past year alone. Yet funding for shelters and trauma services continues to fall short.

Rethinking Healthcare from the Ground Up

Blankenship's clinic model-built without outside investment-shows that small, independent practices can make a deep impact. It also offers an alternative to healthcare systems burdened by bureaucracy and burnout.

“There's this idea that you have to be a giant hospital system to make change,” he said.“But you can start small, stay personal, and still do good work.”

He believes that integrating mental health services, trauma support, and accessible physical care under one roof is critical to improving patient outcomes-especially in underserved communities.

What You Can Do

Blankenship isn't asking for donations. Instead, he wants individuals to take action in their own lives:



Ask more questions at your GP or clinic-about mental health, emotional wellbeing, and trauma support.

Volunteer time or skills at a local shelter, counselling centre, or community clinic.

Start conversations within your workplace, school, or neighbourhood about what real, full-person care could look like. Support legislation or policies that fund integrated care services and domestic violence programmes.

“This isn't about one clinic. It's about building a culture that cares, pays attention, and stays human,” Blankenship said.

To read more, visit the website here .

About Shawn Blankenship, FNP:

Shawn Blankenship is a Family Nurse Practitioner, Medical Director, and U.S. Navy veteran. Raised in a single-parent household in Huntington, West Virginia, he began his career in service to others through military duty before transitioning to nursing. After earning multiple nursing degrees-including honours from St. Mary's Nursing School and a Family Nurse Practitioner qualification from Chamberlain School of Nursing-he founded Holistic Medical Services and Counseling in 2018. His clinic provides integrated physical and mental healthcare to underserved communities. Outside of medicine, Shawn is an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and a supporter of local shelters. He enjoys running, golf, real estate investing, and travelling with his wife Julie and their daughter Clara.

