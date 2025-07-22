Housejet Smashes Competition With Its Revolutionary National Real Estate Search Portal And Leading-Edge Real Estate Agent Tools
HouseJet is smashing the competition with a specialized platform and set of dynamic, tech-forward tools that have been helping real estate agents grow their businesses for the past decade.
HouseJet has become a name synonymous with real estate referrals and is one of the most trusted brands in the business. Over the years, the team at HouseJet has cultivated such a strong platform that it has consistently held a 4+ star review rating, an A+ with the BBB, and has appeared on the coveted Inc. 5000 list numerous years. Its search portal is trusted by real estate agents across the country, and HouseJet's tools are designed to help real estate agents build their businesses and truly compete with competitors.
“The company's mission is to protect the real estate industry from the Wall Street juggernauts aiming at monopolizing the lead acquisition game,” said a spokesperson for HouseJet.“We are phasing out the way real estate agents traditionally operate across the United States.”
Buyers and sellers alike can use the platform. HouseJet offers seller advice, buyer advice, home loan pre-approval assistance, and more. For real estate agents, however, partnerships offer unparalleled value. Custom websites, social branding, AI driven CRM, training, revenue sharing, and more make HouseJet's real estate agent solutions a no-brainer.“These tools were previously only available to mega agent teams, but now, any agent can tap into our resources to maximize their earnings,” said the team at HouseJet.
The struggles faced by real estate agents in the face of larger platforms are well-known, and HouseJet has created a platform that offers a viable solution. Real estate agents who have chosen to partner with HouseJet have seen incredible benefits, such as getting a closing within the first 12 hours on the platform; earning over $1 million in closed transactions; and earning thousands upon thousands in commissions. Led by CEO Mike Oddo, HouseJet shows no signs of slowing down. Learn more now by visiting .
ABOUT HOUSEJET
HouseJet, a leading name in real estate referrals, offers a national home search portal with leading edge tools enabling real estate agents to grow their business like never before. Follow on social media:
Facebook: @HouseJetRealEstate
Twitter/X: @HouseJetRE
