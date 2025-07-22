Adam Benhayoune Champions Resilience And Athlete Wellness In New Interview Spotlight

MENAFN - GetNews)



Adam Benhayoune, San Antonio, TX, US LSU Basketball Player Calls for More Mental & Physical Health Resources for Injured Athletes and Aspiring Coaches

Former LSU basketball player Adam Benhayoune is speaking out about the often-overlooked physical and mental struggles of athletes, sharing his personal story in a recent in-depth interview titled“How Adam Benhayoune Turned Adversity Into Strength: Lessons in Basketball, Business, and Resilience.”

In the interview, Adam recounts his journey from a record-setting high school player in San Antonio to an LSU walk-on known for his elite shooting-despite battling a serious, career-threatening knee injury. His story is more than inspirational; it's a call to action for athletes, coaches, and communities to prioritize injury recovery, mental toughness, and long-term wellness.

"People think injury means the end, but it can actually be the beginning of something better," Adam shared. "My injury taught me more about my body, my mind, and my limits than any game ever could."

Benhayoune's injury-a rare case of missing cartilage behind his kneecap-caused frequent dislocations and chronic pain throughout his career. Yet, through years of focused rehab, mobility training, and mental discipline, he not only returned to play but also became a respected voice in athlete development and NIL entrepreneurship.

According to the NCAA, nearly 30% of college athletes report severe injury during their careers, with many left without proper recovery plans or mental health support. In a 2023 study by The American College of Sports Medicine, nearly 40% of injured college athletes reported symptoms of depression during recovery.

"Most people see injury as a setback, but I believe it's also a powerful learning tool," Adam explains. "We need more spaces for athletes to share those experiences and find better resources."

Beyond basketball, Adam also highlights the importance of mentorship and building authentic relationships in the coaching world. He credits LSU Coach Will Wade for shaping his coaching philosophy and emphasizes honesty as the key to career growth.

"I've learned that being open about your journey-whether it's about injuries or where you stand on the team-opens doors you don't expect," he says.

As part of his advocacy, Adam encourages athletes, coaches, and parents to focus on these three core actions:

Prioritize Mobility and Recovery: Incorporate stretching and joint health exercises daily, whether or not you're injured.

Journal Progress: Write down training goals, setbacks, and personal reflections to track growth over time.

Build Honest Networks: Surround yourself with people who value your full story, not just your stats.

"Anyone can start with these simple steps," Adam urges. "It's about taking small actions today that help you stay in the game-mentally and physically-for years to come."

He also urges readers to support local athlete wellness programs and share their own injury and recovery stories to reduce stigma around athletic injuries and mental health.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About Adam Benhayoune

Adam Benhayoune is a former LSU basketball player, coach, and athlete advocate from San Antonio, Texas. Known for his elite shooting and resilience, Adam overcame a rare knee injury to play four years at LSU, where he became a key part of the team's culture and recruiting efforts.

He's passionate about coaching, player development, and injury recovery, drawing from his own experiences on and off the court. Adam also works with NIL initiatives and continues to mentor athletes, focusing on hard work, honesty, and long-term wellness.

