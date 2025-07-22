Leslie Hammock Founder Of Retire By Design Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Sequence Of Return

Leslie Hammock discussing Sequence of return

In this episode of Influential Entrepreneurs, host Mike Saunders welcomes back Leslie Hammock, founder of Retire by Design. The focus of their discussion is the concept of“sequence of return,” a term that often goes unexplained in retirement planning. Leslie breaks down the three general phases of retirement planning: accumulation, preservation, and distribution, and emphasizes the importance of understanding how the variability of market returns can affect retirement success. He shares insights from her financial educational workshops and illustrates her points with an example involving two investors. Listeners will gain a clearer understanding of how different phases of retirement can be impacted by the timing and sequence of investment returns. Tune in to learn how to better strategize your financial future!

The Impact of Sequence of Returns on Retirement Income The sequence of returns is a critical concept in retirement planning that can significantly affect an individual's financial confidence during their retirement years, particularly in the distribution phase. This phase occurs when retirees begin to withdraw funds from their retirement accounts to cover living expenses, and the timing of market returns can have profound implications.

Understanding Sequence of Returns The sequence of returns refers to the order in which investment returns occur over time. It is essential to recognize that two investors can achieve the same average return over a period but end up with vastly different outcomes based on the timing of those returns. For instance, consider two investors who each invest $100,000 at age 45 and allow their investments to grow until age 65. . Investor A experiences strong returns in the early years and poor returns later. . Investor B faces poor returns initially but enjoys better returns in the later years. Despite both investors ending up with the same amount at age 65, their experiences during the distribution phase can differ dramatically. If they both start withdrawing funds at retirement, Investor A, who had positive returns early on, is less likely to run out of money compared to Investor B, who had negative returns early in retirement. This is because early withdrawals during a market downturn can deplete the portfolio more quickly, especially when the market is not recovering.

The Distribution Phase and Its Risks The distribution phase is particularly vulnerable to sequence of returns risk. Retirees often need to withdraw a certain amount of money each year, whether for living expenses or required minimum distributions (RMDs). If the market experiences a downturn during this time, retirees may be forced to sell investments at a loss to meet their cash flow needs. This situation creates a“double whammy” effect, where they are not only withdrawing funds but also doing so from a diminished portfolio. Leslie Hammock emphasizes the importance of the“retirement red zone,” which spans five years before and after retirement. This period is critical because significant losses during this time can jeopardize the sustainability of retirement income. If retirees experience poor returns during this red zone, they may find themselves running out of money well before their life expectancy, especially if they live longer than anticipated.

Mitigating Sequence of Returns Risk To mitigate the risks associated with the sequence of returns, it is crucial for retirees to have a well-structured financial plan. Here are some strategies that can help: 1. Diversification: Employing a diversified investment strategy can help reduce risk. This includes investing in a mix of asset classes, such as blue-chip stocks and high-growth stocks, as well as assets that are uncorrelated to the stock market. 2. Guaranteed Income Streams: Retirees should consider securing guaranteed income sources to cover their known expenses. This could include annuities or other financial products that provide a steady income, allowing retirees to leave their growth-oriented investments untouched during market downturns. 3. Withdrawal Strategy: Developing a thoughtful withdrawal strategy is essential. Retirees should avoid withdrawing from their portfolios during market downturns and instead rely on guaranteed income sources to cover their expenses. 4. Professional Guidance: Engaging with a financial advisor can provide retirees with the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of retirement planning. Advisors can help create a personalized plan that considers the unique circumstances of each retiree, ensuring that they are prepared for various market conditions. In conclusion, understanding the sequence of returns and its potential impact on retirement income is vital for anyone approaching retirement. By planning ahead and employing strategies to mitigate risks, retirees can enhance their chances of maintaining financial stability throughout their retirement years.

Understanding Sequence of Returns in Retirement Planning In the realm of retirement planning, the concept of“sequence of returns” is crucial yet often overlooked. Leslie Hammock, founder of Retire by Design, emphasizes that understanding this concept can significantly impact the success of one's retirement strategy.

What is Sequence of Returns? Sequence of returns refers to the order in which investment returns occur over time. It highlights the fact that returns can vary from year to year, with some years yielding negative returns and others yielding positive ones. This variability can have a profound effect on retirees, especially during the distribution phase of retirement when they begin to withdraw funds from their investments. Leslie explains that there are three general phases of retirement planning: 1. Accumulation Phase: This is when individuals are saving and investing for retirement. 2. Preservation Phase: This phase occurs right before or at the onset of retirement. 3. Distribution Phase: This is when retirees start to withdraw money from their retirement accounts.

The sequence of returns becomes particularly critical during the distribution phase. For instance, two investors may have the same amount of money accumulated by the time they retire, but if one experiences poor returns early in retirement while the other enjoys good returns, their financial outcomes can be drastically different. The investor who faces negative returns early may run out of money much sooner than expected, even if their overall returns over the investment period were similar.

The Importance of Timing Leslie uses a compelling analogy to illustrate the importance of timing in retirement planning. He likens planning for retirement to climbing a mountain. While the accumulation phase is akin to the strenuous climb to the summit, the distribution phase is about safely descending the mountain. Just as climbers need to be cautious on their way down, retirees must be strategic about how and when they withdraw funds from their investments. The risks associated with poor timing are exacerbated if retirees are forced to withdraw funds during a market downturn. This situation can lead to a“double whammy,” where not only are they withdrawing from a diminished portfolio, but they are also missing out on potential recovery when the market rebounds.

Managing Risks Through Diversification To managing the risks associated with sequence of returns, Leslie advocates for diversification in investment portfolios. This includes: . Mixing Asset Classes: Incorporating different types of securities, such as blue-chip stocks and high-growth stocks, can help balance risk. . Uncorrelated Assets: Investing in assets that do not move in tandem with the stock market can provide stability during market downturns. . Downside Protection Strategies: Utilizing investment strategies that offer some level of downside protection can help safeguard against significant losses. Leslie stresses the importance of having a guaranteed stream of income to cover known expenses. This approach allows retirees to keep a portion of their investments in the market for growth while ensuring that their essential needs are met without having to sell assets during unfavorable market conditions.

The Retirement Red Zone Leslie introduces the concept of the“retirement red zone,” which he defines as the five years leading up to retirement and the five years following it. This period is particularly sensitive to market fluctuations, and significant losses during this time can jeopardize a retiree's financial confidence.

The Role of Professional Guidance Finally, Leslie emphasizes the value of working with a financial advisor to navigate the complexities of retirement planning. Advisors can help clients avoid making emotional decisions during market volatility and ensure that they have a well-thought-out plan in place. By preparing for potential challenges ahead of time, retirees can respond effectively rather than react impulsively to market changes. In conclusion, understanding the sequence of returns and its implications is vital for anyone planning for retirement. By employing strategies such as diversification, securing guaranteed income, and seeking professional advice, retirees can better position themselves for a financially confident future.

The Importance of Diversification in Retirement Planning As individuals approach retirement, the need for a well-structured investment strategy becomes increasingly critical. One of the key strategies to managing risks associated with market volatility is diversification across different asset classes and investment types. This approach is essential for several reasons:

Understanding Market Volatility Market volatility refers to the fluctuations in the value of investments over time. These fluctuations can be particularly pronounced during economic downturns or crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or geopolitical tensions. In the podcast episode, Leslie Hammock emphasizes that returns can vary significantly from year to year, with some years yielding negative returns and others positive. This variability can have a profound impact on retirement savings, especially during the distribution phase when individuals begin to withdraw funds. The Sequence of Returns Risk Leslie discusses the concept of“sequence of returns,” which highlights how the order of investment returns can affect the longevity of retirement savings. For instance, two investors may accumulate the same amount of money over a 20-year period, but if one experiences poor returns early in retirement while the other enjoys good returns, their financial outcomes can be drastically different. The investor who faces negative returns early may run out of money much sooner, underscoring the importance of managing risk during this critical phase.

Benefits of Diversification 1. Risk Managing: Diversification helps spread risk across various asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, and alternative investments. By not putting all funds into a single type of investment, retirees can reduce the impact of a downturn in any one area. Leslie points out that some stocks, particularly blue-chip stocks, tend to hold their value better during market downturns compared to high-growth, high-risk stocks. 2. Uncorrelated Assets: Including asset classes that are uncorrelated to the stock market can provide a buffer during times of crisis. For example, real estate or commodities may not follow the same trends as equities, offering stability when the stock market is volatile. Leslie emphasizes the importance of considering these uncorrelated assets to protect against significant losses. 3. Downside Protection: Some investment strategies offer downside protection, such as products that guarantee a certain level of income or have zero downside risk. While these may limit upside potential, they provide a safety net that can be crucial for retirees who cannot afford to lose their principal. 4. Flexibility in Withdrawals: By diversifying investments, retirees can better manage their withdrawals. Leslie suggests that having a guaranteed stream of income to cover known expenses allows retirees to keep a portion of their portfolio invested in growth-oriented assets. This strategy can help combat inflation and provide the potential for higher returns over time.

Leslie shared: "Financial planning isn't a one-time event. It shouldn't be piecemeal. Retirement and Estate Planning should go hand in hand. I am committed to walking beside my clients every step of the way."

About Leslie Hammock

Leslie Hammock was born in Perry, Georgia, graduated from Stratford Academy, and later graduated from Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. He began his career with Mass Mutual. After a number of successful years, Leslie founded his own firm. Leslie has extensive personal and professional experience with an emphasis on Retirement and Estate planning strategies for professionals, business owners, and individuals working in both private and government sectors. Leslie has been the recipient of the National Quality Award. He is also a long-time member of the International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (RFC), a member of the National Ethics Association, and an Independent Fiduciary Investment Advisor.

Leslie is an approved adult financial education instructor and holds classes at numerous local colleges on the subjects of Investment Planning, Retirement Planning, Social Security Maximization, Estate Planning, and many other topics. Leslie is dedicated to developing lasting relationships with all his clients in their wealth accumulation and preservation objectives. He takes pride in his ability to provide clear, easily understood strategies using various financial products, services, and cutting-edge analytical technology.

