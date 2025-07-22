Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis Amgen, Pfizer, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma On

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insights"DelveInsight's,“Metastatic Colorectal Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 150+ companies and 180+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Analysis | Amgen, Pfizer, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Novocure, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Parasol Biotech, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Immvira Pharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peptomyc, Xbrane, TransCode Therapeutics, Servier, Jemincare, XBiotech

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Overview:

Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) originates in the colon or rectum and spreads to distant organs, most commonly the liver, lungs, and peritoneum. It represents the advanced stage of colorectal cancer and is a major contributor to cancer-related deaths worldwide. While early detection and treatment significantly improve outcomes, many cases are identified at advanced stages due to the absence of noticeable symptoms early in the disease. Symptoms vary depending on the organs involved but may include changes in bowel habits (such as diarrhea or constipation), rectal bleeding, abdominal discomfort, and unexplained weight loss. Liver metastasis may lead to jaundice, liver enlargement, and pain in the upper right abdomen, while lung involvement can cause coughing, shortness of breath, and chest pain. General symptoms like fatigue and weakness are also common.

The development of colorectal cancer is influenced by a combination of genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. Risk factors include a family history of the disease, inflammatory bowel conditions, diets rich in red and processed meats, obesity, smoking, and excessive alcohol intake. On the molecular level, cancer progression involves key genetic alterations that promote uncontrolled cell growth, invasion, and metastasis. Critical pathways and mutations include Wnt signaling, alterations in the APC gene, and mutations in KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF genes.

Request for a detailed insights report on Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline insights

"Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutics Market.

Key Takeaways from the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 100+ pipeline therapies for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment.

Key Metastatic Colorectal Cancer companies such as Amgen, Pfizer, Nurix Therapeutics Inc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Novocure, Processa Pharmaceuticals, Daiichi Sankyo, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Binhui Biopharmaceutical, Parasol Biotech, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Innovative Cellular Therapeutics, Immvira Pharma, ISA Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Peptomyc, Xbrane, TransCode Therapeutics, Servier, Jemincare, XBiotech, and others are evaluating new drugs for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Lumakras (sotorasib), Axitinib, NX 1607, TP-1454, and others.

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides insights into:



The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer market.

Download our free sample page report on Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline insights

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Emerging Drugs



Lumakras (sotorasib): Amgen

Axitinib: Pfizer

NX 1607: Nurix Therapeutics Inc TP-1454: Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Companies

More than 80 prominent companies are engaged in developing treatments for metastatic colorectal cancer. Among them, Amgen has one of the most advanced drug candidates, currently in Phase III of clinical development.

DelveInsight's report covers around 100+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Download Sample Pages to Get an in-depth Assessment of the Emerging Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapies and Key Companies: Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials and advancements

Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Assessment by Product Type

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer By Stage

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Assessment by Route of Administration

. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Assessment by Molecule Type

Download Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Sample report to know in detail about the Metastatic Colorectal Cancer treatment market @ Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Current Treatment Patterns

4. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Discontinued Products

13. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Product Profiles

14. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Key Companies

15. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs

18. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Future Perspectives

19. Metastatic Colorectal Cancer Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology